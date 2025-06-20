“Family bigger than everything”- Netizens react as Quavo and Offset reunite to commemorate late Takeoff’s birthday following feud rumors 

On June 18, 2025, Quavo and Offset publicly reunited to commemorate the 31st birthday of their late bandmate, Takeoff. Both rappers, whose relationship was previously rumored to be in a strained state after Takeoff's tragic death in November 2022, paid heartfelt tributes on social media, marking a rare moment.

Their comments led to a flood of emotional responses among fans, many of whom applauded the act as a sign that family is the most important thing, regardless of differences.

An X user @BigDripNoDrop stated in a comment,

“Family bigger than everything”

"Love to see it", another X user mentioned.

"The bond between them remains rooted in love, solidifying their familial connection," an individual echoed.

"Never fkd with their music but glad they can come together for their bro", another individual added.

Even though most fans were delighted to witness Quavo and Offset's public tributes and viewed them as a sweet reminder of the lost ones, others expressed skepticism and frustration online.

"Of course they did???? Smfh used his birthday to get clout? This shit coulda’ been kept P… && tf they wearin’ red fa’ smfh rip take…he was the strongest even when they tried to single him out aa the weakest …green a** weird niccas’….", a netizen mentioned.

"Reunite?? They didn’t even speak to each other", another netizen remmembered.

"These folks get together once a year and that’s on take birthday after that you won’t see em together again until this time next year lol", a fan stated.

Some users further wondered why the reunion happened and on what terms, as it seemed more about public image than reconciliation.

Formation of Migos and passing of Takeoff

Migos was formed in 2008 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, by cousins Quavo and Offset, and Quavo and Take off (Kirsnick Khari Ball). The three had significant success in 2013 after their breakout single Versace, which prompted Drake to take notice and catapult the group to mainstream success.

Migos: Grief, Growth, and Going Solo - Source: Getty

Migos’ signature triplet flow helped shape modern trap music. Their success grew with platinum albums like Culture (2017), Culture II (2018), and Culture III (2021), featuring hits like "Bad and Boujee," "Stir Fry," and "Walk It Talk It."

Takeoff also released a solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018. In October 2022, he teamed up with Quavo as the duo Unc & Phew to release Only Built for Infinity Links.

Unfortunately, Takeoff was murdered outside a private event at the 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, Texas, on November 1, 2022. Authorities stated that he became trapped in crossfire after an argument over a dice game and was innocent at the time.

Later, surveillance video showed that at least two people were shooting; Quavo was at the scene but survived, but Takeoff was declared dead at the scene. After Takeoff's unfortunate death, the future of Migos effectively ended.

Quavo and Offset pursued solo careers while dealing with personal grief and public scrutiny.

