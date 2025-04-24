Former One Direction man Niall Horan teases new album for the first time since Liam Payne's passing

Former One Direction member Niall Horan teased a new album for his fans on April 22, 2025, via his social media handles. This marked Horan's first time announcing new music since the tragic death of fellow ex-member, Liam Payne, in October 2024.

In a video shared via TikTok and other platforms, Niall Horan addressed his fans and showed them a glimpse of his studio. The singer claimed he was recording a new album in his studio, but did not reveal more details about the same.

"Well, Hello lovers! Long time no see... I just wanted to say a massive thanks for everything that you've done on the fifth anniversary re-release of Heartbreak Weather. The album needed its day in the sun again, so we have to give it to it. Thank you for everything, all the new tunes, all the new packaging, I hope you're enjoying all of that too," he said.

Horan added:

"You'll be happy to know, that this is where I am now. I'm in the studio, I'm making an album at the moment. I don't know when it's going to be out, but I'm trying my best to get it done as quick as I can, and to get some new music for you. You deserve it after what you did last year. It was incredible. Let's do it all over again, ey?"

Since the split of their boy band One Direction, its members, including Niall Horan, have been pursuing their solo music careers. Horan's last studio album, The Show, was released in 2023.

Niall Horan was performing in Argentina in October last year when Liam Payne passed away

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - BACKSTAGE (Image via Getty)

Niall Horan concluded his The Show world tour on October 9, 2024, after hosting his last concert at Colombia. Days before hosting his final show, Horan performed in Argentina on October 2, 2024, where his former band member, Liam Payne, attended the concert.

Payne's appearance at Horan's concert marked the former's last official public appearance before his tragic death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024. The former One Direction member fell off the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the capital city.

Payne was 31 at the time of his death. In November last year, Niall Horan joined his former One Direction bandmates to attend Payne's funeral.

Speaking of Horan's music, the singer announced that a short hiatus after the conclusion of his The Show world tour last year. He addressed the audience at the MovieStar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, during his final show, and said:

"This stands from tomorrow onwards, you’ll never find me. I’m gonna be hungover as f**k tomorrow! And I’m gonna disappear for a while. I’m gonna make you guys a brand new album and I will be back, I promise."

Niall Horan kept his word and updated his fans about his upcoming album this month. The singer has yet to announce its release date and other details, but confirmed that he is in the process of making his next album.

Apart from The Show (2023), Horan has released two other studio albums, namely Flicker (2017) and Heartbreak Weather (2020).

