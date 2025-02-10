From Samuel L. Jackson to Serena Williams: Here's everyone Kendrick Lamar brought out during his Super Bowl performance

Rapper Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX game's Halftime performance on Sunday, February 9, 2025. During his 13-minute set, the rapper brought out several artists on the stage, including Samuel L. Jackson, Mustard, SZA, and Serena Williams.

Kendrick arrived on the Super Dome's stage on top of a car's hood, possibly a GNX, with the American flag color palette visible in his background dancers' outfits. He was dressed in blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a white and blue jacket.

Around his neck was a silver chain, with the letter "a," seemingly a reference to the "a-minor" lyrics of his 2024 diss track, Not Like Us. The rapper teased the Grammy-winning song at the event before he finally performed it live.

Every artist who performed with Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl, listed

Kendrick Lamar's 13-minute set on the Super Bowl stage was opened by Samuel L. Jackson, who kicked off the show, calling himself "Uncle Sam."

"Saluations! It's your uncle, Sam. And this is the great American game," the actor said.

Jackson's opening statement was followed by Lamar's rap from Bodies, which he started off by squatting on the hood of a parked car. Meanwhile, the background dancers came out from the backseat.

As K-Dot performed, his next feature guest SZA appeared on the stage in an all-red outfit for All The Stars. Their performance was followed by the most anticipated performance of the evening, as Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us. The rapper self-censored the phrase "p*dophile" in the lyrics of his Drake diss track.

The tennis icon, Serena Williams, joined Kendrick Lamar on stage for the song's hook. Dressed in a blue overshirt and skirt with a white tank underneath, Williams danced to "They Not Like Us" as Kendrick continued to sing.

The last guest to join the Compton rapper on stage was Mustard, with the duo performing TV Off together, which was his closing track.

Lamar performed in 11 songs in his 13-minute set, which included the following songs:

Bodies Squabble Up Humble DNA Euphoria Man At The Garden Peekaboo Luther (with SZA) All The Stars (with SZA) Not Like Us TV Off

Lamar also performed at the Super Bowl in 2022

While Kendrick Lamar's performance on Sunday marked his first Super Bowl Halftime headlining set, he has performed in a Halftime show in the past as well.

In 2022, Lamar was one of the artists to join the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. He joined other hip-hop and R&B legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. That year, the Father Time rapper performed M.A.A.D City and Alright, before joining Eminem for Forgot About Dre.

Kendrick's Super Bowl performance comes a week after the rapper won five Grammy awards for his diss track Not Like Us. The Awards included Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 67th annual Grammys.

Released on May 4, 2024, the song was a diss track aimed at Drake, released amidst their rap battle. Not Like Us marked Lamar's fifth installment in the series of diss tracks. Quickly hitting number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, the track became the longest-running number-one song on several charts. It peaked at the top 20 in Australia, Canada, and several European countries.

The GNX rapper first performed Not Like Us live a month after its release, at his self-organized one-off concert, The Pop Out: Ken & Friends on June 19, 2024.

The Super Bowl match - in which the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Kansas City Chiefs - saw the Eagles emerging victorious on Sunday.

