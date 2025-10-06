  • home icon
  Music
  • “Get away from her”: Netizens react to The Weeknd reportedly attending Addison Rae’s Boston show

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 07:32 GMT
Addison Rae and The Weeknd
Addison Rae and The Weeknd (Image Source: Getty)

The Weeknd was spotted at Addison Rae's concert at Roadrunner in Boston on Sunday, October 5. The latter is currently on her debut concert tour with her debut album, Addison.

Rae performed in Boston on October 5 as she is in the middle of the North American leg of her tour. She has already completed the European leg, which began on August 25 in Dublin, Ireland. The singer is touring with her debut album, Addison, which was released on June 6 this year. The tour will end in Sydney on November 18.

During Addison Rae's Boston show, some fans spotted The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in the crowd. The picture has went viral on social media, as many X (formerly Twitter) users reacted to his presence at the concert. One user wrote:

"Get away from her you weirdo"
Another commented,

Another wrote,

Many users, however, were excited to see him there, while some also hoped for a collaboration between the two artists, as one tweeted,

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Addison Rae's previous comments about being fearless surface as she stars in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story

&quot;He&#039;s All That&quot; Special Screening (Image Source: Getty)
"He's All That" Special Screening (Image Source: Getty)

Addison Rae gained popularity as a social media star before releasing her music. Her 2024 track, Diet Pepsi, earned her more listeners and fame, which also led to her releasing her debut album, Addison, earlier this year.

Now, the singer, songwriter, and social media star is also starring in Netflix's new docu-series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. It is a story about a serial killer named Ed Gein, who is played by Charlie Hunnam. Rae, meanwhile, plays the role of Evelyn Hartley, a babysitter who went missing years ago and is presumed dead.

In an interview with Billboard, published on August 13, 2025, Addison Rae spoke about trying multiple things in her career and her fearlessness. She said:

“I really just never give up and never quit, no matter what. Really, what it comes back to is that I’m fearless — I’m not afraid of much. It doesn’t really take me much to try something new and go all in, and here, I went all in.”

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiered on Netflix on October 3, 2025.

Addison Rae heaps praise on Charli xcx

Rae appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in an episode published on October 3. She spoke about numerous things, including her admiration for Charli xcx, and said:

"I love Charli, she is someone that is such a true artist. She’s so vulnerable and honest, and always just true to herself—that is inspiring to me. Watching someone be so diligently themselves taught me there are no rules to this. Artistry can be anything you want it to be.”

Rae and Charli share a friendship and have also collaborated a couple of times. They joined hands on Rae's 2023 track, 2 Die 4, and the remix version of Charlie xcx's 2024 song, Von Dutch. They also performed the latter at Coachella in April this year.

Edited by Aditya Singh
