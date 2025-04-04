"Give him a record deal"— Fans react as Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers shares photo of her newborn baby

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Evan McClintock. Mathers announced the news on Instagram on April 4, 2025, sharing a photo of her newborn son and revealing his name, Elliot Marshall McClintock. The baby was born on March 14, 2025.

Fans quickly noticed that the name appears to be a tribute to her father, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The announcement drew a lot of reactions, with fans celebrating Eminem's new role as a grandfather and commenting on the baby's name. Many praised the tribute to Eminem, while others joked about the possibility of the newborn following in his grandfather's musical footsteps. The internet eagerly awaits the first picture of Eminem holding his grandson.

The news of Hailie Jade Mathers' baby sparked a wave of reactions online. One fan humorously suggested that the newborn might inherit his grandfather’s musical talent.

"I've seen enough, give him a record deal. My Granddads Gone Crazy coming soon????" one user commented.

Fans react as Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers shares photo of her newborn baby (Image via @Realistic_Reply6861/Reddit)

"Dude imagine having Eminem as your grandpa," another user said.

"The internet will explode when the first photo of Em holding Elliot gets shared. He’s going to be the best grandpa ever!" one more user shared.

While some social media users raised privacy concerns, others discussed the baby’s name.

"Why does she share photos of her baby on the internet (which never forgets) without even knowing if the child or adult wants her baby pics online available to everyone?" one user wrote.

"How does everybody feel about the name Elliot? She can name her baby whatever TF she wants obviously. I'm just curious on everyone's opinion," some user posted on Reddit.

"The antichrist has been born, he’s adorable," another said.

Eminem's reaction to Hailie Jade Mathers's pregnancy and tribute in Temporary

Eminem hinted at his daughter's pregnancy in the music video for his song Temporary in October 2024. The video featured a heartwarming moment when Hailie gifted Eminem a Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" written on the back, revealing the news to him. This emotional moment left fans touched, further fueling excitement for the birth of Elliot.

Hailie Jade Mathers and Evan McClintock started their relationship in 2016 after their initial meeting at Michigan State University when she majored in psychology and he studied economics. Hailie Jade Mathers maintained a low profile regarding her relationship with Evan McClintock while occasionally posting pictures on Instagram, as per Page Six reports.

In February 2023, Hailie Jade posted a heartwarming announcement through social media regarding her engagement as their relationship became stronger. Their intimate wedding ceremony took place in 2024, with their nearest friends and relatives as guests.

As per the reports by Page Six, during their wedding, Hailie Jade Mathers kept her pregnancy a secret, later revealing in an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast that her friend had been drinking for her to avoid suspicion.

In the weeks leading up to Elliot's birth, Hailie Jade Mathers shared maternity photos, revealing her excitement about becoming a mom. She also revealed the baby's gender in a podcast episode, sharing that her husband, McClintock, was eager to introduce their child to sports and outdoor activities.

