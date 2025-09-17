“Going out bad”: 50 Cent reacts to Dame Dash’s wild ‘Breakfast Club’ appearance

50 Cent has reacted to Dame Dash's comments about the rapper regarding the 2002 film, Paid In Full. The former has reportedly acquired the rights to make the film into a series.Paid In Full was released on October 25, 2002, and starred the likes of Cam'ron, Wood Harris, and Mekhi Phifer, among others. Dame Dash, whose real name is Damon Anthony Dash, was among the producers of the film. In an Instagram post on September 9, Fifty stated that he is set to make Paid In Full into a series.Meanwhile, Dash appeared on The Breakfast Club in an episode that premiered on September 16. He spoke about multiple things and even accused the host, Charlemagne Tha God, of being gay at one point.During one section of the interview, Charlemagne Tha God asked him about Paid In Full, saying:&quot;Did you own Paid In Full? How did Fifty acquire ownership of Paid In Full?&quot;Dash answered:&quot;Do you remember when 50 Cent was supposed to be putting out a documentary about Puff on Netflix? Where is it?&quot;&quot;He's cap,&quot; he added. &quot;So, I'm, you know, I talk a different language than most people. I'm a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought. So, I knew he was trolling.&quot;As per Complex, 50 shared this clip on his Instagram account on Tuesday, with the caption:&quot;Dame going out bad, I don't know why he would say I'm capping about anything. Award winning projects take time. Catch 50 ways to catch a killer on Fox nation now! @50centaction&quot;50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, had said last year that he is planning on making a documentary on the life of Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs.Also Read: Why did Fat Joe beef with Jay-Z and 50 Cent? Rapper reveals the feud caused his failed Jordan and Reebok sneaker dealsDame Dash has been feuding with Cam'ron over 50 Cent's Paid in Full series2022 InvestFest (Image Source: Getty)Following 50 Cent's announcement that Paid In Full is being converted into a television series, Cam'ron also joined the project. The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Giles, was part of the original film as well. He will be one of the executive producers on the TV series. Dame Dash posted an Instagram video on September 9, slamming Cam'ron, as he said:“Cam just made a post, major announcement. I wanna congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, 50’s your new boss.”He also wrote in the caption:&quot;Congratulations on making @50cent your new boss @mr_camron 😂 wish yall the best of luck&quot;Cam'ron, however, replied swiftly, writing in the comments section:&quot;😂😂😂 U really turned into a chatty patty damn..tagging me every post. Nigga get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil nigga. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick 😂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDash and Cam'ron had been friends over the years, but they have been sparring in recent years on social media, with the new TV series adding fuel to the fire.Also Read: What is Dame Dash’s net worth? Fortune explored as record executive files for bankruptcy and claims he only has $100 in cash