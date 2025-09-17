  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Going out bad”: 50 Cent reacts to Dame Dash’s wild ‘Breakfast Club’ appearance

“Going out bad”: 50 Cent reacts to Dame Dash’s wild ‘Breakfast Club’ appearance

By Aditya Singh
Modified Sep 17, 2025 07:38 GMT
Invest Fest 2024 - Source: Getty
Invest Fest 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

50 Cent has reacted to Dame Dash's comments about the rapper regarding the 2002 film, Paid In Full. The former has reportedly acquired the rights to make the film into a series.

Ad

Paid In Full was released on October 25, 2002, and starred the likes of Cam'ron, Wood Harris, and Mekhi Phifer, among others. Dame Dash, whose real name is Damon Anthony Dash, was among the producers of the film. In an Instagram post on September 9, Fifty stated that he is set to make Paid In Full into a series.

Meanwhile, Dash appeared on The Breakfast Club in an episode that premiered on September 16. He spoke about multiple things and even accused the host, Charlemagne Tha God, of being gay at one point.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During one section of the interview, Charlemagne Tha God asked him about Paid In Full, saying:

"Did you own Paid In Full? How did Fifty acquire ownership of Paid In Full?"

Dash answered:

"Do you remember when 50 Cent was supposed to be putting out a documentary about Puff on Netflix? Where is it?"
"He's cap," he added. "So, I'm, you know, I talk a different language than most people. I'm a boss. So, number one, there is no rights to be bought. So, I knew he was trolling."
Ad

As per Complex, 50 shared this clip on his Instagram account on Tuesday, with the caption:

"Dame going out bad, I don't know why he would say I'm capping about anything. Award winning projects take time. Catch 50 ways to catch a killer on Fox nation now! @50centaction"

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, had said last year that he is planning on making a documentary on the life of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ad

Also Read: Why did Fat Joe beef with Jay-Z and 50 Cent? Rapper reveals the feud caused his failed Jordan and Reebok sneaker deals

Dame Dash has been feuding with Cam'ron over 50 Cent's Paid in Full series

2022 InvestFest (Image Source: Getty)
2022 InvestFest (Image Source: Getty)

Following 50 Cent's announcement that Paid In Full is being converted into a television series, Cam'ron also joined the project. The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Giles, was part of the original film as well. He will be one of the executive producers on the TV series.

Ad

Dame Dash posted an Instagram video on September 9, slamming Cam'ron, as he said:

“Cam just made a post, major announcement. I wanna congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So, congratulations, Cam, 50’s your new boss.”

He also wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations on making @50cent your new boss @mr_camron 😂 wish yall the best of luck"

Cam'ron, however, replied swiftly, writing in the comments section:

Ad
"😂😂😂 U really turned into a chatty patty damn..tagging me every post. Nigga get cut out of tv series everyday B, u be ight. U only doing this for clicks, this the most action u got in ya Chanel EVER. You welcome. For now on my lil nigga. Lolol . Go to the store for me real quick 😂"
Ad
Ad

Dash and Cam'ron had been friends over the years, but they have been sparring in recent years on social media, with the new TV series adding fuel to the fire.

Also Read: What is Dame Dash’s net worth? Fortune explored as record executive files for bankruptcy and claims he only has $100 in cash

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications