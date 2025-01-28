Grimes addresses "super toxic negative things" in her fanbase and clarifies her stance on white supremacy and Nazism

Singer Grimes addressed the "certain toxicity" in her fandom and clarified her stance on Nazism and white supremacy. On January 27, she shared a lengthy post on X for her fans and followers to make it clear about what she thought of certain ideals, which she claimed have been "creating a lot of trouble." She wrote:

"Hello! I'd like to address a certain toxicity in the Grimes fandom. For a few years now some persistent trolls on Reddit have been pushing this white supremacy/Nazi thing."

The singer noted that the platform "refuses to respond" on the matter, so she would clarify things, adding:

"If it wasn't clear - ****I very much denounce Nazi-ism and white supremacy*****. I am sorry I didn't take this more seriously sooner, I did not realize the extent of the issue. But it has come to my attention from some of y'all that this has been creating a lot of trouble."

Grimes further addressed those who have been victims of harassment within her fandom, apologizing for their negative experiences. She continued:

"I am sad at the division in the world rn. And I'm rly sorry anyone who has had to see super toxic negative things in the Grimes fandom on my behalf."

She mentioned that her friends and family have also experienced harassment from these accounts. The musician apologized for "not realizing it was a bigger issue" in her fandom and promised to address it.

Furthermore, she asked people to report accounts that have been "harassing people or creating problems" and assured them that she would "work harder" to deal with them. She further encouraged fans to reach out to her team or directly to her about their concerns, noting that she had some productive DMs with fans already.

Grimes previously commented about her ex Elon Musk's alleged Nazi-like salute

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Grimes' ex and the father of her three children, previously made headlines for making a salute gesture during Donald Trump's inaugural events. Many described Musk's gesture as a Nazi-like salute, aka the Sieg Heil salute made by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, sparking controversy online.

The backlash prompted a response from Grimes, but not about Musk's alleged Nazi salute. Instead, her statement was addressed to people seemingly ready to cancel her for the gesture made by her ex-boyfriend. In a comment to a fan who said they planned to unfollow her following the incident on January 20, she wrote:

"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened."

She also distanced herself from Musk and the surrounding controversy, adding:

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something."

In another fan comment on January 21, she mentioned that she would be "happy to denounce Nazi-ism" and the "far alt right" when a fan asked her to clarify her stance on the matter.

The singer further noted that she was still "debating" how to "diplomatically" address these issues.

