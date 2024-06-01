"He was cute, but yes he bit me" — Taylor Momsen says she was bitten by a bat during band performance and must undergo rabies shots

Singer Taylor Momsen revealed she was bitten by a bat while performing on stage and must undergo rabies shots for the next two weeks. The Pretty Reckless frontwoman took to her Instagram on Friday, May 31, 2024, to inform her followers of the mishap that took place at a concert in Seville, Spain. She wrote:

"So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during “Witches Burn” of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks."

Trending

The incident took place while Taylor Momsen was performing Witches Burn as part of her opening act for AC/DC's Power Up tour on Wednesday, May 29. She was initially unaware that something was clinging to the side of her dress before the crowd pointed it out to her.

Hospital staff that attended to Taylor Momsen and dubbed her "Batgirl" following the incident

In the IG video, the crowd can be heard trying to get the singer's attention, prompting the former Gossip Girl star to state:

"You guys are pointing at something and I don’t know what you’re saying."

Momsen then looks down and calmly states, "Oh my God, there’s a f*cking bat on my leg right now. Someone help me, please." Her bandmates then surround her, trying to figure out how to help her, as the frontwoman joked:

"I must really be a witch," adding. "It’s alright and the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend."

In her post, Taylor Momsen thanked the hospital staff that helped her, adding that they jokingly dubbed her "Batgirl" as the news of the incident made headlines.

Fellow singer Natasha Bedingfield commented on her post, asking the Light Me Up singer if it hurt, to which Momsen replied, "The bite? No. The shots? Yes."

As the singer's post went viral, several users recalled the time when Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat onstage. On January 20, 1982, the iconic singer mistook a real bat for a fake rubber prop that a fan had thrown and bit it. In a later interview with David Letterman, he explained:

"I get a lot of weird people at my concerts, it’s rock ’n’ roll. Somebody threw a bat onstage and I thought it was one of these toy bats, so I picked it up, bite the thing’s head off and suddenly everybody is freaking out ... I can assure you the rabies shots I went through afterwards aren’t fun."

Taylor Momsen and The Pretty Reckless are currently opening for AC/DC's Power Up tour in Europe and will perform through August, with the next show scheduled for June 5 in Amsterdam.