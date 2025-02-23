"He does look scary" — Internet reacts as Blueface's son wants him to remove face tattoos after jail release

Rapper Blueface's son, Javaughn Johnathan Porter, went viral after reacting to his father's face tattoos while speaking with Karlissa Saffold Harvey, Blueface's mother. Harvey posted a video of the conversation on her Instagram on February 21, 2025, along with the text:

Ad

“We have the tattoo talk yall…”

Meanwhile, the caption read:

“He recently saw his dads tatts and was to shy to tell him how he felt about them. So we had to talk about it to give him comfort.”

Ad

Trending

In the clip, Javaughn could be heard telling his grandmother that his father appears "scary" and "a little mean."

The viral video was uploaded on X by @mymixtapez on February 22, 2025, and netizens expressed their opinion about the whole thing in the comment section. One user wrote:

“He does look scary."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also said similar things, with one suggesting that the rapper should remove his facial tattoos, while another one said that Javaughn made sense.

“When your own kids like yoooo Dad looks like a gooooon… Might be time to remove the face tats...,” claimed one user.

“& it makes it worse because the tattoos look like Kindergarten drawings,” said another user.

Ad

“The child has more sense than the adult,” claimed one user.

On the other hand, some netizens were interested in his prison time as one asked when he was getting out of jail. Meanwhile, another user said that prisons should have tattoo removal programs.

“I love children’s honesty,” claimed another X user.

“I would actually be okay with tattoo removal being a part of a jail/prison program,” wrote one user.

Ad

“When is he getting out of jail?” asked one person.

Blueface's son opened up about the rapper's new face tattoos

Blueface's son doesn't like his face tattoos (Image via Getty)

Javaughn, Blueface's little son, discussed his feelings about his father's facial tattoos on the Instagram video posted by his grandmother and stated:

Ad

“It's going to be scary… He looks like he's… a little..."

Karlissa then asked him the reason behind it and assured him that he was still his father despite the tattoos. The child answered that the rapper allegedly looked "mean." To this, Karlissa answered:

“Just because people have tattoos on their face, that doesn't mean that they're mean. He's still going to be the same dad under those tattoos, hopefully better…”

Ad

Javaughn then said:

“Hopefully you could somehow take it off..”

Karlissa advised him to ask the rapper to take those off. She further said that he might remove the tattoos if his son told him the same. A curious Javaughn then asked:

“How's he going to take it off?”

Karlissa answered that people use lasers and other things to remove the tattoos completely. In response, a concerned Javaughn asked if it would hurt, and his grandmother said it would a little.

Ad

As per a February 2025 report by The Shade Room, a picture of Blueface from jail went viral recently. In the picture, the rapper seemed like he had a lot of fresh tattoos on his face.

Ad

The Thotiana rapper turned himself into jail in January 2024 for breaching his probation in relation to the 2021 assault on a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge. He received a four-year prison sentence and has been in incarcerated since.

However, as per The Shade Room's October 2024 report, the rapper uploaded a post on his Instagram Stories at the time revealing that he will be released from prison in July 2025. He wrote on the platform:

Ad

“I’ll Ce out JULY don’t blink.”

As of now, neither his family members nor his lawyer have confirmed the news of his release from prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback