"He made Heineken 0.0 for me so I could drink too" — Lupe Fiasco shares how beer company's non-alcoholic beverage was made specially for him

Lupe Fiasco took to X on April 17 and claimed responsibility for the story behind how Heineken launched their non-alcoholic range. After Lupe dropped a post about performing at the Heineken House, an X user, Auronous Ben (@NotUrUzi) questioned the collaboration and his religious beliefs.

The user commented—

"You say you're Muslim but be sponsored by Heineken....Please explain."

The Show Goes On singer responded to the tweet with a photo explaining the collaboration. Fiasco added that the president of Heineken, "is a dear brother" of his. He added—

"When we hang out with the crew I could never join in with the after hours drinks so he made Heineken 0.0 for me so I could drink too."

The Chicago-based rapper performed at the Weekend 2 of Coachella on Sunday, April 14. Lupe is scheduled to perform again at the Heineken house alongside other performers such as T-pain and Fat Joe!

Big Boy's Block Party With Lupe Fiasco And Big Sean At The Hollywood Palladium. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For those unversed, Heineken House is a vibrant area on the festival grounds to experience the best that music has to offer. Through this area, Heineken is spreading its renowned beer lineup in the festival.

"So if you see me repping Heineken it's family and 100% non-alcoholic": Lupe Fiasco takes credit for beer company's non-alcoholic beverage.

Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, dropped a post about his round 2 performance at the Heineken house on April 17. He added to his caption #Indio, a new song in the album Samurai.

While the post prompted positive reactions from his fans, a user also questioned his sponsorship with Heineken, in the context of his religious beliefs. The rapper responded by uploading a picture with the president of Heineken, Dolf van den Brink later that night on April 17.

The Grammy award-winning rapper elaborated on his collaboration with Heineken. He clarified that he endorses only Heineken's line of non-alcoholic beverages (Heineken 0.0). He added—

"So if you see me repping Heineken it's family and 100% non-alcoholic."

Lupe Fiascos's performance and much more at Coachella

Lupe at the Song For The Mute - Runway - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images for Reden)

Lupe Fiasco performed at Coachella on April 14. He performed Indio from his latest album and other songs such as LLC, which he dropped last week.

The Chicago-based rapper performed at the Heineken House with an all-star lineup of musical talents. The lineup included singers from the worlds of hip-hop, rap, and EDM including Fiasco, BIA, and Kligande.

The 42-year-old also brought Tyler on stage for a surprise performance during his Sunday set at the Heineken house. The duo performed at Fiasco's 2008 hit, Paris, Tokyo, part of his The Cool album. Tyler has over time paid homage to rappers that came before him and also has been a Lupe Fiasco fan over the years.

Lupe is set to perform again at the Heineken house on April 21! Fans await his next performance and the release of his new album, Samurai.

