"He's in secret competition with her"- Internet reacts to Donald Trump's 'one-sided' beef with Taylor Swift amid recent remarks

Donald Trump has created headlines after making fun of Taylor Swift at the White House on April 28, 2025. The moment happened while the President of the United States was speaking to the Philadelphia Eagles at his official residence and workplace.

According to Vulture magazine, the meeting of the football team with Trump was part of a tradition being followed since 1980, where the Super Bowl winner is invited to meet the President.

Notably, the Philadelphia Eagles had also managed to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the latest season of the Super Bowl in February this year.

The match between Philadelphia and Kansas was also attended by Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and during his meeting with the Eagles, Trump was heard saying:

“I watched in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out? How did that one work out?”

A report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, April 28, stated that Trump’s alleged issues with Swift emerged from the latter supporting Kamala Harris before the US Presidential Election last year. Meanwhile, the singer has not responded to the comment made by Trump at the White House until now.

However, the comment also led to speculations that Trump was possibly having a one-sided beef with Swift. People also took to the comments section of the Reddit thread by r/Fauxmoi to share their reactions to the same.

One of them alleged that Trump was possibly having a "secret competition" with Swift and wrote:

"He's in secret competition with her, and can't help but let it out every once in a while."

Swifties also joined in the conversation, addressing her achievements over the years, including her ability to attract big crowds on certain occasions. Among other responses, a user gave a funny response, saying that he expects Swift to release a song after Trump’s comment.

Donald Trump trolled Taylor Swift on another occasion this year

In February 2025, Taylor Swift appeared at the New Orleans-based Caesars Superdome to watch a match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, as per People magazine. Swift’s presence was a part of supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a member of City Chiefs.

However, the artist’s appearance at the match grabbed a lot of attention when the audience began booing her after watching her on the big screen, as per The Blast. According to the Daily Mail, Swift was spotted speaking some words after the audience's reaction while sitting alongside Ice Spice, and she seemingly said:

“Aww what, what’s going on?”

While the news of the audience booing Taylor went viral, Donald Trump responded to the same by sharing a post on Truth Social on February 10, 2025, and it reads:

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got booed out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Taylor Swift has not yet responded to the post until now. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old is yet to announce a new album and her last major project was The Tortured Poets Department, which reached on top of the Billboard and other charts.

