"He about to start rapping about consumerism" - Internet reacts as Lil Baby graduates from Harvard Business School

By Nirali Sheth
Modified Nov 21, 2024 16:01 GMT
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party - Source: Getty
Lil Baby at the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party (Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty)

Dominique Armani Jones, a.k.a. Lil Baby, recently completed a program at an Ivy League college—Harvard University's prestigious Business School. Videos circulating on social media on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, show the rapper returning home in Atlanta, Georgia, to his family cheering and celebrating the achievement.

also-read-trending Trending

Back in March, fellow rapper Veeze (real name Karon Malcolm Vantrees) took to his Instagram stories to state that he was proud of Jones for going back to college.

As the news spread, internet users were quick to react. One quipped:

"He about to start rapping about consumerism."
A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)
Many congratulated Lil Baby for his accomplishment, noting that the rapper earned his degree rather than getting an honorary degree from the university. Here are some comments seen under @theshaderoom's post on Instagram:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)
There were a few who remarked that Jones just got a certificate rather than a degree. However, the comments were soon criticized for trolling, many saying that it was a celebratory moment.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @theshaderoom)
Veezy's Instagram story suggests Lil Baby completed Harvard University’s Launching New Ventures program

It remains unclear exactly when Lil Baby completed his program. In March, the rapper's collaborator Veezy took to his Instagram stories to write:

"My twin really went back to get his degree at Harvard so proud of my brotha."

The story included a picture of Jones along with his peers (a screenshot). The image suggested that Jones was part of the university’s "Launching New Ventures" program.

According to the university's website, it "delves into the core elements of entrepreneurship and building an entrepreneurial culture." It continued to add that it helped gain "skills needed to make sound investment decisions, manage rapid change, and ensure the success" of a new or established business.

Instagram user @theshaderoom also included Veeze's old story. This week the Detroit rapper reshared The Shade Room's post on his IG story with the comment:

"Cbfw we spreading knowledge and positivity on the culture, no crash out foundation."
Veeze&#039;s IG story (Image via Instagram/ @veezeworst)
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Baby currently boasts a fortune of $8 million. He rose to fame in 2018 with his single My Dawg from his debut mixtape, Harder than Hard. Since then, the rapper has released chart-topping albums like My Turn (2020) and The Voice of the Heroes (with Lil Durk, 2021).

Some of his best songs include We Paid, The Bigger Picture, and In a Minute. His work has earned the rapper several awards, including a Grammy Award, an MTV VMA, and two BET Awards.

Per an August 2023 report by AfroTech, Lil Baby launched his record label Glass Window Entertainment (previously called 4PF) with Rylo Rodriguez as the debut signee. The publication noted that Jones previously opened The Seafood Menu Restaurant & Lounge in Atlanta, GA, with Chad Dillon.

There have been no further updates about the development.

Edited by Yesha Srivastava
