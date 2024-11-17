“Her Disney days are over”- Internet divided over Sabrina Carpenter's alleged s*xualised concert choreography

Social media users had a lot to say regarding Sabrina Carpenter's concert performances. On Friday, November 15, Sabrina Carpenter performed at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena as part of her Short n’ Sweet tour. Clips from the concert went viral for allegedly depicting suggestive acts in her concerts. Especially, the outro of her hit track Bed Chem with a provocative performance accompanying it.

Toward the end of her concert, Carpenter performed her signature Bed Chem routine, laying on a bed on stage while the curtains drew as she was joined by a man. The audience cheered as the stage showcased shadows of Carpenter and the man taking off their clothes before depicting various intimate actions.

Although the star received some backlash for her allegedly s*xualized performances, many fans were quick to remind people that the singer wasn't a Disney star anymore. One X (formerly Twitter) user who went by @kumingaWRLD stated:

"She ain’t meant for kids her Disney days are over."

Netizens defended Carpenter (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Similar reactions followed as a slew of users claimed that Sabrina Carpenter's music was not meant for children and that it was not her fault that kids were allegedly going to her concerts. Here are a few X reactions to Carpenter's performance:

"Not her fault kids r going to her concerts she ain’t for kids 😭," said one X user.

"she literally has the most obvious lyrics about s*x. if you hear that and still take your kids to her shows, you’re an irresponsible parent," explained another netizen.

"She grown she gonna perform how she like," added another user.

"In the words of Billie Eilish, “not my responsibility”," said another X user.

However, Carpenter still received some backlash from some netizens who thought that the singer's actions were allegedly "disgusting".

"This is just disgusting. Her fans are 13 and above but shi like this adds to the exposed c**p that they’ve seen especially since it’s someone they look up to," one X user said.

"These generations are....ed up!" another user commented.

"She started of so nice and then it was more and more s*xual. Fame really kills artists," another person said.

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Christina Aguilera during her Los Angeles concert

Sabrina Carpenter brought out a surprise for her fans during her aforementioned Crypto.com show on Friday. During her show, Carpenter played a round of Spin the Bottle with her backup dancers and announced that the winner was "a little Christina".

At that moment, Christina Aguilera emerged from a platform underneath the stage and sang her 2006 hit Ain’t No Other Man alongside Carpenter and the dancers. The duo later sat down together at the edge of the catwalk on stage and performed a rendition of Aguilera's 1999 hit What a Girl Wants together.

Carpenter and Aguilera previously performed together back in September during the latter's 25th anniversary celebration of her self-titled debut album at L.A.'s Spotify Music Studio. Before performing What a Girl Wants together for the first time, Carpenter exclaimed at the time that she was "freaking out". The singer recalled in the Spotify Video on September 23:

"I think the first time I ever heard your voice was [when] my mom played me a video of you singing at eight years old, ‘A Sunday Kind of Love.'"

She added:

"That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing, but just didn’t think I could do it at that age."

Meanwhile, at the end of her spot on Friday, Christina Aguilera shouted out Sabrina Carpenter's name to her crowd of roaring fans before embracing the 25-year-old singer and showing her love.

