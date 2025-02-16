"Hope she feels better soon"— Fans send well wishes as Shakira postpones concert after getting hospitalized for abdominal pain

Shakira was forced to cancel her February 16 concert in Peru after being hospitalized for an abdominal issue. The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker recently kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on February 12 in Rio, but the February 16 concert in Peru has since been postponed. She wrote to her fans and followers on her social media on Sunday, February 16, 2025, sharing that she had to be brought to the emergency room the previous night.

"I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she wrote.

Shakira was scheduled to perform at Estadio Nacional on February 16 and 17, but according to the singer, she hoped to be "released and well tomorrow" and can hopefully perform on the second day of the Peru concert. She also said that her team and promoters are currently working on a new date, which will be announced to fans soon.

That said, the Latino songstress' health news sparked well-wishes from her fans and followers on social media. While most were bummed about the cancelation, they hoped the singer would feel better soon.

"Hope she feels better soon, always a bummer when concerts get pushed back," an X user commented.

Other fans also pointed out that her health comes first and wished for her "speedy recovery" because the Hips Don't Lie singer's performances wouldn't be the same without her "amazing energy."

"Wishing Shakira a speedy recovery! Health comes first, and your fans will be here when you're ready," a user on X wrote.

"Sending all good vibes to Shakira! Hope she recovers quickly—concerts just aren't the same without her amazing energy," another user on X commented.

"She is an absolute queen. Hopefully she didn't hurt herself belly dancing or something. We are all praying she has a speedy recovery," an X user wrote.

Among other commenters is a fan pointing out her "insane" moves and performances during her concerts and another one hoping that Shakira's "abdominal pain" is "nothing serious."

"The moves she does is literally insane. Some points she drops dead like fly, body slamming the floor, that's not good, no matter how much one is [in] shape," an X user wrote.

"D*mn, hope it's nothing serious bc Abdominal pain can be nothing or super serious," a user on X commented.

Shakira recently broke records for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

The Colombian singer secured new concert records for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicked off on February 12, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, before moving to São Paulo on February 13. But even before she's set to tour Latin America, including Mexico on March 19, she already broke a record. Moreover, she became the first woman to sell out five consecutive stadium shows in Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, per Marca.

Shakira previously announced only four tour dates at the stadium but added a fifth because of fan demand, per The Daily Mail. She also acknowledged the demand for more tour dates and bigger venues on her Instagram Stories on October 18, 2024, per Billboard.

"The demand for tickets and more shows has reached to a point that our tour now requires stadiums in the US and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible," she shared.

Following her Latin American tour, Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stadium run in North America will kick off on May 13, 2025.

