"Hope it was worth it"— Internet reacts as Snoop Dogg reportedly loses over 500K Instagram followers after Trump's Crypto Ball performance

Snoop Dogg performed at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball on January 17, 2025, and received massive backlash. The controversy also affected his social media following, as the rapper lost more than 500K followers on Instagram after his performance.

The fallout and the decrease in the number of followers made Snoop address the situation. He uploaded a story on Instagram on Sunday, January 26, 2025, and said:

"It's Sunday I got gospel in my heart. For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100 per cent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out."

However, as soon as the news about Snoop Dogg losing his followers made its way onto social media, netizens started pouring their comments. An Instagram user, @2cool2bl0g, posted about the same on the platform, prompting a reply from another user, who said:

“Hope it was worth it…”

On the other hand, there were a few who sided with the rapper.

Snoop Dogg’s changing views about Trump over the years explored

Snoop Dogg's performance at Trump’s Crypto Ball seemingly came as a surprise to fans of the rapper due to his previous comments about the current president. The rapper became the recipient of massive backlash and criticism, as several questioned him for changing sides. The whole fiasco started in 2017 when Snoop took several digs at Trump.

At the time, he also released a music video for Lavender, where he was seen aiming a gun at a Trump lookalike. As the video went viral, Snoop was slammed by Trump’s legal team, who even asked for an apology from the rapper. Snoop again mocked the president by repeating aim at his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

The rapper released another song, Make America Crisp Again, where he sang:

“The president said he wants to make America great again. F*** that s***, we’re going to make America crip again.”

However, the rapper appeared to have a change of heart towards Trump in January 2024, when he spoke to The Times and stated:

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Hence, social media users were suprised to see Dogg performing at Trump’s Crypto Ball. President Donald Trump has yet to speak about this recent fiasco involving him and the rapper.

