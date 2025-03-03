How fast was Harry Styles at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon? Singer's impressive performance explored

One Direction's Harry Styles joined thousands of runners in the streets of Tokyo as he participated in the annual 26.2-mile race in the city on Sunday, March 1, 2025. The three-time Grammy-winning musician even made heads turn with his performance on the Sunday race, besting over 20,000 runners who participated and competed the course.

Ad

Videos from the race have gone viral after Styles was spotted participating in the event, where he was running incognito. He sported a black Nike hoodie with matching shorts, a pair of sunglasses, a white bandana, and neon-yellow sneakers. The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker also sported a mustache during the event.

According to the preliminary records from the official website of the Tokyo Marathon, Harry Styles clocked a 3:24:07 finishing time, with the splits being 1:42:03 for the first half and 1:42:04 for the second half, according to Runner's World. He reportedly kept a 4:51 per kilometer average pace, with his recorded fasted 5k split between the between the 30k and 35k mark at 23:16.

Ad

Trending

Harry Styles joins the list of Hollywood stars in marathons

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Harry Styles' participation at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon has gone viral, he's only the latest of Hollywood celebrities who decided to join in on some of the world's largest races.

As for how the Dunkirk star's Sunday race compared to other stars who have recently participated in marathons, Runner's World reported on December 27, 2024, that Colin Farrell clocked in a 3:53:14 at the Brisbane Marathon in 2021. Meanwhile, Chelsea Clinton ran 3:45:51 at the New York City Marathon in 2023, and Jennifer Connelly finished the same race at 3:45:47.

Ad

According to the same article from Runner's World, Colin Farrell ran the Dublin Marathon in October 2024, as well. And while he didn't have a faster finishing time than the previous year's race, only clocking in at 4:06:45, it was reportedly his most memorable one.

He finished the last 2.5 miles of the race pushing his friend Emma Fogarty, who was in a wheelchair and was suffering from a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa. They raised nearly $1 million for the charity Debra Ireland, which helps raise funds for the condition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Harry Styles, his 2025 Tokyo Marathon appearance ended with positive results. Per the Tokyo Marathon's website, Tadese Takele won the men's category of the race, clocking a net time of 2:03:23, with the former One Direction member crossing the line in 6,010th place. It means that Styles bested the majority of the 26,706 runners who completed the race. According to the Marathon's website, there were over 37,000 runners who registered for the Sunday event.

Ad

For some of his fans, joining a marathon was an inevitable fate for the singer. Back in January 2024, a Coach article mentioned Style's impressive 5:13-mile personal best, per his personal trainer Thibo David, adding that he would go running for 6-11 miles in London with his trainer.

Thibo David shared Harry Styles' go-to workout routine with Living 360 UK on January 12, 2025, which starts with 20-30 minutes of a slow and steady jog. He also shared the singer's main workout routine, which includes lunges, burpees, mountain climbers, pull-ups, and kettlebell swings or racing up and down stadium stairs with his band.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE