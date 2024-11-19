How long is 27 months in years? 5 years probation added to NBA Youngboy’s federal sentence over Utah drug fraud case

NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was sentenced on Monday, November 18, 2024, in a court hearing in Utah related to his prescription drug fraud case. During the hearing held in the Logan District Court, the rapper pleaded guilty and accepted that he ran the fraud from his home in Huntsville, Utah.

As per iHeart, he accepted 10 out of 46 misdemeanors, as he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of unlawful pharmacy conduct. As he entered the plea, he avoided the additional prison time, however, he was sentenced to 27 months, which is 2.25 calendar years in prison for related federal charges.

The judge in the case stated that after he is through with his prison time, he will be put on five years of federal probation. At the same time, NBA Youngboy has also been ordered to pay $25,000 as a fine for the case. After the sentencing, the state prosecutor Ronnie Keller gave a statement and said:

“This is somewhat of a unique case where there have been multiple jurisdictions involved both in the federal and the state systems. This is just really a smaller cog in the bigger wheel of ultimately seeking justice.”

As per Hot New Hip Hop, NBA Youngboy was arrested in April 2024, for running a prescription fraud ring from his home as during that time, he was on house arrest for the other firearm possession case. Apart from the rapper, three others were also arrested as the authorities alleged that they traveled to the pharmacies to collect the drugs pretending to be doctors.

“I don’t want that for you” — Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh’s statement while sentencing NBA Youngboy explored

As NBA Youngboy has already agreed to 27 months, that is 2.25 years in prison for his previous firearm possession case, the judge in the recent prescription fraud case stated how he does not want the rapper to be “robbed of” his potential. Hot New Hip Hop reported that during the sentencing, Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh said:

"I’ve seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential. They can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions. I don’t want that for you."

The judge continued:

"I’m sure that in the future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden.”

In 2014, the rapper was arrested for robbery and served 6 months in prison. Thereafter, in 2016, he was once again arrested for attempted murder. He was put behind bars in 2018 and 2019 for assault charges and a battery lawsuit.

Professionally, NBA Youngboy is gearing up for the release of his seventh studio album, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders. The album will have 8 tracks, including, Missing Everything, Get It, Never Stopping, Catch Me, Hope You Make It, Killa Season, and Never Stopping.

