How long were Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley married? Singer's ex-husband joins her onstage for 'Sum 41' performance

Avril Lavigne is currently busy with her ongoing Greatest Hits tour. However, her latest performance at the Las Vegas-based MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 1, 2024, grabbed a lot of attention since it featured her ex-husband Deryck Whibley performing on stage.

Avril and Deryck, who were married for three years, performed a duet on the cover of the song, In Too Deep, by Sum 41. While inviting the musician on stage, the former reportedly told the audience:

"Tonight we have a special guest, and he plays guitar in one of my favourite bands, and your favoruite bands."

The Charming star started the show with songs such as Girlfriend. The public cheered for her as she continued to perform on other popular tracks, including Bite Me and Love It When You Hate Me. Furthermore, she even invited the band All Time Low in between and performed the song Fake As Hell with them.

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley dated for a year before they tied the knot: Relationship and other details explored

The former couple reportedly began dating in 2004 and got engaged the following year. They were additionally preparing for the final shows of Lavigne's European tour and the engagement was confirmed through a statement on Avril's website which said:

"We can officially confirm that Avril and Deryck are in fact engaged!!! Avril and Deryck are very excited and they want to thank all of their fans for their best wishes."

The pair were even reportedly living together in Santa Monica and before the engagement news came out, Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley were spotted coming out of the Chi nightclub. Lavigne had a ring in her hand at the time but none of them revealed anything about the wedding plans.

The former couple exchanged vows in July 2006 and the wedding was organized in California. There were around 110 guests in attendance, which included close friends and family members. As per reports, the duo used a red theme for the ceremony and danced to the song, Iris, by Goo Goo Dolls.

However, the marriage did not last long and the Fast Food Nation star filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in 2009. Avril Lavigne reportedly requested the court to remove the possibility of any spousal support for both sides.

Avril Lavigne has addressed her failed relationships in the past

The Belleville, Ontario native appeared for an interview with Fault Magazine in 2022, where she spoke up on the fact that a majority of her relationships could not exist for a long period. She said:

"Yes, love is hard and relationships are not easy. It's not easy for anybody and I've now lived long enough to realise that I need to prioritize myself and take care of myself."

In another conversation with Hello! magazine the same year, Avril Lavigne recalled the time before she met Deryck Whibley, saying that she was in New York and realized that she could "meet someone and tell what kind of person they are." She continued:

"I mean, that's what I do with my music. I'm very sensitive and hyper aware."

Following her failed marriage with Deryck Whibley, Avril Lavigne married Chad Kroeger in 2013 but later got divorced after two years of marriage.