How long has YFN Lucci been in jail? Rapper to be reportedly released from prison in a day

In January 2024, American rapper and singer YFN Lucci, aka Rayshawn Bennett, pleaded guilty to violating Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As a result, he was sentenced to ten years behind bars and ten more on probation. He has been in jail since the time he surrendered in 2021. Therefore, the rapper has been in prison for about four years now.

On January 13, 2025, former TMZ correspondent Loren Lorosa shared an update on social media claiming that Lucci was getting prepared to be released from prison this month. According to XXL, the rapper will be freed on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The tweet by XXL revealed that his prison time has been counted since 2021. The rapper reportedly was eligible for parole in May 2024.

After the confirmation by XXL, Loren again took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed that she had reached out to YFN Lucci's attorney Drew Findling. She confirmed that the rapper was going to be released on the last day of this month. Her tweet read:

"A source close to the rapper tells me, Lucci will be released ANY DAY NOW. His teams literally checking their phones daily for the call."

The tweet also read that there will be a few conditions that the rapper had to abide by, during his release. Loren further stated that the "conditions aren't too crazy." She additionally said that the conditions were the same ones as were put forward when the plea deal was agreed upon.

A condition of his plea deal, as confirmed by Findling, was that YFN Lucci would not cooperate in any other cases.

Why was YFN Lucci arrested and what were the charges against him?

As mentioned before, YFN Lucci turned himself in in 2021, when murder charges were filed against him. This was in connection to a fatal shooting that killed 28-year-old James Adams and injured another man. The prosecutors then argued that the rapper was the driver during the incident. They, however, also clarified that he wasn't the one to pull the trigger.

The rapper was then charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, racketeering, and participation in gang activity.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to one count under Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. In return for the deal, the prosecutors dropped 12 out of the 13 charges against the rapper.

According to a January 23, 2024 article by CNN, prosecutors claimed that Lucci had an association with The Bloods street gang. Prosecutors also argued that the part of the gang that Lucci allegedly belonged to, got into a rift with YSL.

As per the indictment, YFN was related to The Bloods and was also involved in several criminal activities over the years. In a September 2024 report by Diario AS, the investigation and case related to Lucci were a part of the efforts made by the Fulton County District Attorney, to deal with gang-related issues in Atlanta.

