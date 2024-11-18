How long was Young Thug in jail for? YSL rapper embroiled in another legal battle over catalog sale after being released on probation

Rapper Young Thug has been involved in another legal battle with entertainment giants AEG over alleged unpaid debts. The lawsuit came after the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, sold his catalog for a reported $16 million while being in prison.

According to AEG, Young Thug violated a previous agreement with them by selling his catalog, tied to over 400 compositions, without their consent. This catalog is worth $16 million and was supposed to serve as collateral for a previously unpaid loan by the rapper. AEG has claimed that the catalog sale was an unlawful diversion and demanded their share.

The lawsuit came after Thug was released from prison on October 31, 2024, after serving over 900 days in custody. He remained in prison between May 2022 and October 2024. The rapper was held over charges related to Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The rapper has also signed a non-negotiated plea agreement to serve 15 years of probation after his release.

Trending

The legal battle initially began before the rapper's prison sentence, but it was sidelined when he went to jail in 2022. According to the documents obtained by All Hip Hop, Thug selling his catalog for $16 million has created problems as it shifted copyrights and left AEG without any leverage. The company has claimed that Young Thug broke their 2017 contract and lied to the new buyer about his catalog being free of legal issues.

AEG is now demanding the original loan amount alongside any other earnings attached to the copyrights. The corporation will reportedly decide within the next six months on whether they would add to their legal claims or consider other means to recover their alleged lost money.

Young Thug and AEG's legal conflict dates back to 2017

2021 Lollapalooza - Day 4 (Image via Getty)

Young Thug's original legal conflict with entertainment corporation AEG began in 2017, when the company loaned $5.25 million to the rapper's label, YSL. The amount was given in exchange for exclusive global rights to promote Williams' live programs.

However, YSL and Thug were supposed to repay the entire amount along with interest to AEG. The company was also reportedly supposed to receive a certain share of revenue from concerts featuring third-party promotion companies. In 2019, things began to go downhill for both parties.

According to AEG's claims, Thug did not pay the loan and left $5 million as an outstanding amount. He also allegedly misinterpreted his financial capacity to pay back the loan. Things were put on hold as Young Thug was charged with Georgia's RICO Act, leading to his imprisonment until October 2024.

Jeffrey Williams was released from prison on October 31, 2024, and he signed a non-negotiated plea agreement to remain 15 years on probation upon release. During his time in prison, Williams sold his song catalog to another party for $16 million, leading to further legal complications with AEG.

Expand Tweet

The legal battle also involved another key development in 2021, when Young Thug sold a huge portion of his catalog despite AEG's alleged legal claims. AEG is now suing Thug for selling his catalog while in prison, which was allegedly supposed to serve as collateral for the loan.

AEG is reportedly also trying to establish contact with the parties involved in the sales of the music rights and the current holder of Thug's catalog's copyrights. They are reportedly set to decide on their next steps in the legal battle within the next six months.

Why was Young Thug in prison? Rapper's charges in relation to the RICO Act explored

Young Thug's latest legal complications with AEG came after the rapper was released from prison on October 31, 2024. His release marked the end of the longest trial in Georgia history.

In May 2022, Jeffrey Williams and 27 of his YSL associates were arrested on charges of the violation of Georgia's RICO Act. He served over 900 days in prison. Prosecutors alleged in 2022 that Thug's record label, YSL, was a disguised front for an organized crime and gang violence syndicate in Atlanta. The rapper had pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges, and two gun charges.

"I take full responsibility for my crimes, for my charges. To really everybody that has got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry," Thug said in court.

Prosecutors had originally recommended 45 years of sentence with 25 in prison and 20 in probation. However, Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker listened to the pleas of the rapper's attorneys. He considered his time already served in prison (May 2022 to October 2024) as his jail sentence and subjected him to 15 more years in probation.

Expand Tweet

Three of Williams' co-defendants in the case have also accepted plea deals. Two remaining co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, took their trials forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback