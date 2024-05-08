How many children does Brian McKnight have? Singer's estranged son Nikolas lashes out at Tyrese for getting involved in family drama

Acclaimed singer Brian McKnight and his relationship with children came into the spotlight as his estranged son, Nikolas McKnight, voiced his grievances against actor and singer Tyrese Gibson for intervening in their family drama.

It all started with Brian McKnight's April 13 Instagram post, in which he said,

“In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related [to you].”

One user commented about "disowning" his two children, to which the singer reportedly called them "the product of sin", as per BET. Following this, Rickey Smiley posted a supportive message for McKnight's estranged children. Tyrese Gibson responded to the same by siding with McKnight.

On May 7, 2024, Nikolas took to his Instagram story and responded to Gibson's statement defending Brian McKnight's decision to disown his elder children, Brian Jr. and Nikolas.

"Tyrese used to sleep under our pool table when I was a kid. I know the 90s RnB brotherhood blood is thicker than anything, but you should sit this one out, champ," Nikolas wrote on their Instagram story.

The American singer Brian McKnight is the father of seven children, including two stepchildren, from his 2017 marriage to Leilani Malia Mendoza.

Brian McKnight is father to seven children

McKnight's eldest son is named after him, Brian McKnight Jr., whom he shares with his ex-wife Julia McKnight. Before separating in 2003, the couple welcomed another son, Nikolas McKnight. As per Page Six reports, in 2019, indications surfaced regarding his abandonment of both his eldest children.

The One Last Cry singer is father to a daughter, Briana, with former partner Patricia Driver. Page Six News reported she was rarely seen with her father until 2020 when Briana made headlines suing her father for defamation. Reportedly, the American singer is the biological father to Clyde McKnight, a musician.

Brian then married Leilani in 2017, who had two children, Julia McPhee and Jack McPhee, and is reportedly fathering them too.

In 2022, the couple experienced a stillbirth and named the child Kekoa. In an Instagram post on May 8, 2022, the father shared an emotional post suggesting that the flesh weighs heavy on them, but they know the child is with them—

"Today was supposed to be Kekoa's due date, and I know how hard him not being here in the flesh with us is weighing incredibly heavy on us, but I know he is with us just like Julia and Jack are, as shining examples of your exceptional motherhood."

Following that year, the duo welcomed Brian Kainoa Makoa Jr., the singer's second child named after Brian.

Brian Jr., Nikolas, Briana, Clyde, Brian Makoa Jr., Julia, and Jack are his children.

The family feud escalates: Nikolas McKnight aims at Tyrese's interference

Niko responded Tyrese (Image via Instagram/@fiftyclicks)

Estranged from his father, Nikolas McKnight recently made headlines for his public confrontation with Tyrese Gibson, a fellow artist known for his roles in both music and film.

On April 24, 2024, McKnight, responding to one of the followers, suggested that to "live the life you love, you have to get rid of negativity," even if it's related to you.

Following the comment, Rickey Smiley came out with a video post on Instagram supporting Niko and Brian Jr.—

"I just wanna say to Brian McKnight kids, to all of his kids, the ones that he said that's born in evil, born out of evil. Whatever he claims or whatever, that you have a lot of support out here," Smiley said.

In a response on Monday, May 6, 2024, Tyrese shared a series of videos on Instagram stories in support of McKnight —

"I feel like it is not fair to act as if relationships between men and their children that at some point become adults can't fall apart and can't become extremely volatile and toxic."

Niko slammed Gibson, suggesting that he has to fix his relationship with his "own children"—

"You have relationships to fix with your own children and your own past decisions you've made on behalf of p*ssy and power. The allegiance to those two things is what keeps you guys from seeing that the only thing that matters in the end is family. Real men can see past the bullsh*t."

Brian McKnight has not responded to Tyrese or his estranged son, Niko.

Last Christmas, McKnight Julia and Jack celebrated the birthday of his newlyborn boy. The father shared a wholesome video of the entire family in Santa attire.