How many children did Katherine Jackson have? Janet Jackson pays tribute to her mother on her 95th birthday 

On May 4, 2025, American singer-songwriter Janet Jackson shared a heartfelt Instagram post as a tribute to her mother, Katherine Jackson. Katherine, who turned 95 that day, is the matriarch of the iconic Jackson family, which includes the late Michael Jackson. Katherine gave birth to 10 children between 1950 and 1966 with her husband, Joe Jackson.

Her children are Maureen Reillette 'Rebbie' Jackson, Sigmund Esco 'Jackie' Jackson, Toriano Adaryll 'Tito' Jackson, Jermaine La Jaune Jackson, La Toya Yvonne Jackson, twins Marlon David Jackson and Brandon David Jackson, Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson, and Janet Jackson. For the unversed, Brandon passed away shortly after birth.

In her post, Janet called Katherine Jackson the "living testament to grace, strength, and love." She further addressed her mother, writing:

"May God continue to wrap you in His kindness, filling each new day with joy, comfort, and the warmth of those who cherish you. You are a gift beyond measure, and my soul is forever grateful for you. I love you."

The post included a photo of Katherine with her eldest son, Jackie. Janet also gave a shout-out to Jackie in the post. For the unversed, both Jackie and Katherine share the same birth date. Jackie Jackson also shared a tribute to Katherine on his Instagram feed.

In his post, Jackie, who turned 74, called Katherine the "most incredible woman." He captioned the post:

"There's no one I'd rather share my birthday with. Your strength, love, and wisdom have shaped who I am, and I'm forever grateful. Here's to many more celebrations together. Love you always."

Jackie also shared a photo of himself with the Jackson matriarch, Katherine Jackson.

Exploring more about Katherine Jackson's life and family

On May 4, 1930, Katherine Jackson was born to Martha and Prince Albert Screws in Clayton, Alabama. As reported by Smooth Radio in August 2023, Katherine dreamed of becoming an actress or a country singer as a child. She later attended Washington High School in Indiana.

In 1947, Katherine met Joe Jackson, and the two soon began dating. In November 1949, they tied the knot. In 1950, the couple welcomed their oldest child, Rebbie. Then in 1951, Jackie was born, followed by Tito and Jermaine, born in 1953 and 1954, respectively. In 1956, they had La Toya, and in 1957, they had twins Marlon and Brandon.

In 1958, Katherine and Joe welcomed Michael Jackson. Three years later, in 1961, they had Randy, and in 1966, their youngest child, Janet Jackson, was born. In November 1990, Katherine Jackson published her autobiography titled My Family, The Jacksons.

In the autobiography, the Jackson matriarch opened up about her relationship with her children and her husband, Joe. She even made claims suggesting that Joe had committed adultery while being in the marriage with her.

Michael Jackson at Katherine's birthday party in 1984 - Source: Getty

Katherine later took on the responsibility of caring for Michael Jackson's oldest children, Paris and Prince, whom he reportedly had with Debbie Rowe. While Katherine became their caregiver, Rowe got visitation rights.

Apart from Katherine's children, many netizens commented on both Janet's and Jackie's posts and sent wishes on their birthdays.

