How old is Post Malone's daughter? Hitmaker's ex-fiancee Hee Sung “Jamie” Park files for sole custody of their child

On Wednesday, April 15, Post Malone's ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, filed a petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Park's filing revealed that she is the mother of Malone's 2-year-old daughter, Page Six reports.

While the name of the child has not been listed in the court documents, she has been referred to as "DDP," with her birth date noted as May 26, 2022. Park's petition reveals that she wants the primary physical custody of her child, while allowing Post Malone visitation rights, in addition to the joint legal custody of the child.

Park also wants Malone to cover her legal fees in the filing, which states:

"The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

Post Malone has yet to make any comment about the petition filing.

Post Malone announced about having a child in 2022

Hee Sung Park's petition filing comes three years after the Candy Paint singer announced the birth of his baby girl in June 2022, also revealing that he had gotten engaged. Per Page Six, Malone said on an episode of The Howard Stern Show, "At 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and kissed my baby girl."

Stern asked Post Malone if he was talking about his girlfriend or if he had a baby. Malone confirmed he was talking about his daughter. When asked about the mother, he said, "She's my fiancée."

Although they kept their relationship private, Malone shared that he proposed to her during a trip to Las Vegas in 2021, according to People magazine

In a 2023 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Paranoid singer revealed the details of that trip, claiming that he had lost "a significant amount of money" gambling and was "hammered".

Malone told Alex Cooper:

"I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow’ and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice."

In September 2023, Post Malone spoke about his decision to keep his fiancée and daughter away from the limelight with CR Fashion Book for the Muses issue, saying:

"I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life, and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby, because I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready."

In March 2025, Malone appeared to have broken up with his fiancée and was spotted going out on public dates with a new woman named Christy Lee. Lee is reportedly a student of New York's Parsons School of Design.

Post Malone, who headlined Coachella's Sunday show on April 13 last week, is scheduled to return to the festival this Sunday, on April 20.

