"How are we supposed to watch this?"— Fans react to Netflix moving forward with Building The Band featuring late Liam Payne

One of the last projects that late singer Liam Payne worked on was Building the Band, a talent show. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on January 30, 2025, Netflix has decided to move forward with the show despite Payne's passing, who reportedly would be a series judge there.

The outlet further reported that the show was filmed last summer in the UK, months before Liam tragically fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October. Alongside the 31-year-old singer, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland would also appear on the judges' panel.

The format of the show involves participants competing to form a band. While rehearsing together, they would not see each other until performing before a live crowd. Fans have taken to social media to express their reactions to this decision by Netflix.

Some viewers stated they couldn't watch the show now that he isn't present, while others expressed excitement about this being Liam Payne's last project. One user tweeted:

"How are we supposed to watch this? we'll see him laughing and having fun on the show, and we'll be drowning in tears over this unfairness, over his absence..."

Social media platforms like X have been filled with reactions from fans. Another fan wrote:

"I’m not sure if I would be okay watching him being on that show, knowing he’s not here anymore."

"Gonna cry so bad," added a tweet.

"He still gives us so much to remember 😭❤️‍🩹," read another tweet.

Several fans expressed happiness and excitement with the upcoming release. A user commented:

"Can't wait to see him again for a few episodes 🤍."

"For a little while we'll see him again 🥹❤️‍🩹," said a netizen.

"I hoped they would go ahead with it. He deserved to have this out," wrote another one.

The show producers might offer a tribute to late singer Liam Payne in the opening episode

The Hollywood Reporter cited sources indicating that Netflix had never talked about not going ahead with the show. However, it remains unclear how Liam Payne would be featured on the show following his passing. The outlet confirmed that Netflix was in talks with Liam's family about the same.

The report also mentioned that the show's judges and host AJ McLean might pay tribute to the late singer during the opening episode. The synopsis of the talent show read:

"All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit... with incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal - to find the next great music band - the stage is set for an unforgettable experience."

Nicole Scherzinger, who will be seen as a fellow judge, will also mentor the participants. For the unversed, Nicole judged Liam Payne during his X Factor audition in 2010. According to BBC, Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the show.

