"I already knew!” — Ashanti reveals Nelly's reaction to her pregnancy news 

R&B singer Ashanti recently shared the video of her telling long-time partner and fellow musician Nelly about their pregnancy. The announcement came via a playful exchange during a FaceTime call, where Ashanti, holding a fertility stick, informed Nelly of their impending parenthood.

The video, which was posted on Ashanti's Instagram account on May 6, showed her inquiring,

“Babe! You in the booth?” before excitedly declaring, “We pregnant!”

The scene shifted to Ashanti laughing as she held up a Proov fertility stick, to which Nelly responded with a knowing:

“I already knew.”

Tthe video concluded with a prmotion for Proov, a fertility company the couple co-owns, which focuses on at-home fertility tests.

Ashanti and Nelly are excited about their child to arrive

The couple’s journey to this point has been filled with public milestones and private moments. On April 17, alongside the pregnancy revelation, the R&B Icon also shared news of their engagement. Speaking with Essence, Ashanti expressed her joy and anticipation.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Further stretching the sentiment of their journey till now, the R&B icon's mother, Tina Douglas, hinted at the pregnancy during a public appearance on stage in March.

“Well, there’s been no announcement. It hasn’t come out yet. But, you know, until I hear it from Ashanti and Nelly…”

Rapper Fat Joe, a close friend of the couple, humorously claimed a part in their reunion and subsequent life developments. During an Instagram Live session after the Ashant's announcement, he said:

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again. That’s when he said, ‘I gotta have her.’ He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there.”

Nelly and Ashanti are the co-owners of Proov

Nelly and Ashanti (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Proov is a company that markets home fertility testing kits, enabling women to assess their reproductive health without visiting a medical facility.

Proov was founded by Dr. Amy Beckley who designed the company to provide an accessible option for women to monitor their hormonal health, particularly useful for those experiencing hormonal imbalances which can impact overall well-being.

Proov was founded by Beckley in 2018 when she was reeling through her own struggles. Nelly and Ashanti joined as co-owners on April 24, 2024, right before Proov announced their equity share purchased by the couple to the public.

They are involved with the company for endorsement and actively promote Proov's fertility products, which aligns with their personal journey that they've recently shared publicly.

According to PrivCo, as of Oct 17, 2023, Proov is standing at a post-money valuation of $500M to $1B.

When the co-owner of Proov announced her pregnancy, she cleverly integrated a promotion for Proov, showcasing how the couple is woven into the fabric of the brand.