"I didn’t know he had a gun" — Rylo Huncho's mother opens up about 17-year-old rapper who shot himself while filming TikTok

The mother of emerging young rapper Rylo Huncho, who tragically shot himself while filming a TikTok video, has spoken out for the first time since the incident.

On May 21, 2024, Monica Savage, Huncho's mother, spoke to 13 News Now, saying that she was unaware of her son having access to or owning a gun:

"I didn't know he had a gun. I did not know he had that. I just want my baby back. That's all I want," Savage told the news channel.

As per the Economic Times, Rylo Huncho, a 17-year-old rapper whose real name was Raleigh Freeman III, was found dead on May 16, 2024, in his home in Suffolk, Virginia.

Rylo Huncho's mother shares her story after the TikTok incident

On Tuesday, in an interview with 13 News Now, Monica Savage, the mother of young rapper Rylo Huncho, opened up about the harrowing scene she encountered after her son accidentally shot himself during a live stream on TikTok. Savage recounted the distressing moment, stating that when she entered the house, she found her son in "blood":

"When I came in the house, and I seen my son in his blood," Savage said.

Savage further recounted that she ran across the street, narrowly avoiding being hit by a car to save the life of her child:

"I ran across the street, and I almost got hit by a car for going across the street trying to save my son's life."

Rylo Huncho's mother further told the news channel that detectives and authorities are still searching Huncho's mobile phone to discover the exact details of the incident.

As per 13 News Now, Monica Savage described her son as a vibrant and ambitious teenager who was passionate about his craft. She suggested that he had some great music on YouTube:

"He had some nice music on YouTube. He got some nice songs. He rap real good," the mother told news channel.

In a 13-second video clip circulating online, Huncho can be seen singing and playing with a green laser gun. While casually flexing his moves, the rising rapper accidentally pulled the trigger and it suddenly went off.

As reported by Economics Time, there was initial speculation that the video was not real, with many questioning how such a tragic event could be shared online. However, it was later confirmed that the video was a live stream on TikTok.

As per Times Now, Twin Porter, a close associate of Rylo Huncho, first shared the news of his demise via Facebook on May 16, 2024, at 7:10 am local time. In a post, Porter revealed that he received a text message of his death and requested people to utter mean things about him on social media —

"And to get a text saying he passed away is heartbreaking and to hear the mean things y'all are saying about Railey is so wrong on every level please god give his mother the strength to deal with the devastating pain she's in," Porter wrote.

Later that day, in a Facebook post, Porter expresses intense frustration and anger toward people who share and make light of a distressing video. He repeatedly asks people "to stop."

"Mfs don't know. I get down in real life ion care if you a child old or any of that. I'm just asking nicely, please stop sending me the video trying to be... funny..."

He continued,

"And Fb y'all some... creeps and to share my post and post the video in y'all sick... comments even worst like please stop."

Local Suffolk Police has confirmed to Billboard the tragic death of 17-year-old Huncho to be accidental. However, the police did not share more details about the deceased as he was a juvenile.

As per News Week, Rylo Huncho had ten songs and 680 listeners on Spotify. The artist had 30,000+ followers on Instagram and 1000+ followers on TikTok. He dropped singles Money Getta, DOA, and La la La. The most released of Huncho was Getta's on March 12, 2024, just days before his tragic death.

According to 13 News Now, Rylo Huncho's final resting rituals will be held at a private event on Friday, May 24, 2024.