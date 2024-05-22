"I don’t have a religion" — Meek Mill explains why he doesn't believe in hell

Meek Mill recently shared a post on X, which has grabbed the attention of the public. The 37-year-old rapper is popularly known for his albums such as Dreams Worth More Than Money and Expensive Pain. Mill posted a tweet on May 22, 2024, where he wrote—

"I don't have a religion due to the simple facts of racism and judgement and now war…. I made up my mind up at the age of 15 living in treacherous conditions I strongly believed in god…. He answered every prayer."

He further stated that he has a heart of gold and does not believe in hell. Mill's post received a mixed reaction from the public who took to the comments section to share their responses. There were a few people who mentioned their beliefs and the rest criticized him for his words.

Meek Mill has been trending on social media for different reasons: Recent posts and other details explained

Also known as Robert Rihmeek Williams, the singer's social media posts have been in the headlines for some time. A video from 2021 that featured Mill went viral some time ago and it was shared by businessman Micheal Rubin. Mill was spotted inside a tennis court where he was jumping and Rubin told him to keep the count.

While netizens shared varied responses to the clip, Meek Mill responded by writing that he would "get Rubin to bunny hop" one day. In another tweet, he added a link to a story by Complex and wrote:

"Do a history check, me nba players and most rappers I know was playing this game and we all was posting it … the plan was to actually make a billionaire bunny hop but I lost … the media used that as a vocal point … did everybody forget or is it because it's a white man?"

A day after sharing his response to the video, Meek Mill shared another post where he addressed the effects of mental health on the black community. He wrote that they need therapy for the same and added:

"The points we be trying to make don't lead to anything … just a bunch of people pointing fingers all day …I talk because I see a generation run by computers … computers don't suffer but people do!"

The public posted their response in the comments, with one of them saying that Mill does not take his side for everyone. Another one stated that he needs therapy and a third person reminded Mill of the problems he has been involved with in the past.

Meek Mill is not following Diddy anymore after the assault footage controversy

CNN revealed video footage of Diddy reportedly assaulting Cassie Ventura. The video led to a lineup of responses from different personalities. Although the rapper apologized through Instagram, Meek Mill has now unfollowed him on all platforms, as per HotNewHipHop.

Apart from Mill, LeBron James has also taken the same step along with Yung Miami. Notably, the viral video shows Diddy attacking Ventura a few times and the latter also filed a lawsuit in November 2023 on charges of r*pe and murder, which was eventually settled in a day.