"I feel terribly for Megan"— Internet reacts to Brian Austin Green posting MGK's DMs about Megan Fox's pregnancy

Brian Austin Green allegedly leaked DMs from Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, after the singer urged him to stop asking when his baby with Megan Fox was due. According to People's March 27 article, MGK wrote in the actor's DM:

"Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public. You chose the wrong one to f**k with Mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials."

Meanwhile, sharing a screenshot of MGK's alleged DM on his Instagram Story, Brian Austin Green wrote:

"I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad. Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next."

The IG Story has since been reshared on social media platforms, earning various comments from netizens. One Reddit user said that they felt terrible for Megan Fox amid what was happening between her ex-husband and the Bloody Valentine singer.

"Is it possible his kids are asking when their sibling is coming?? I feel terribly for Megan. I hope this doesn't turn into a Kanye situation," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Brian Austin Green (Image via Reddit/@Bitter_Kangaroo2616)

However, other users were curious about why Brian Austin Green was asking about the due date of his ex, Megan Fox, and MGK's baby in the first place.

"I don't get it tho MGK did have the right to be mad because who tf asks about another couple's due when it is none of their business?? Am I missing something here?" an X user said.

"I kinda agree with MGK on this one. He should mind his own business," another user on X said.

"That's a wild interaction—definitely not a conversation most people would expect to have!" an X user commented.

A netizen also called out the actor for leaking what was supposed to be a private message.

"I think there's something to the point that Brian is the only one who is publicly commenting on this 'feud.' Though MGK's DM is immature, he was at least attempting to handle it privately. This is now the 3rd or 4th time Brian has made things public," a Reddit user commented.

"Asking for information about someone else’s child is weird as hell, idc if you have their half siblings.. clearly Megan fox didn’t want him up in her business if she didn’t tell him, herself," an X user said.

MGK and Megan Fox welcome their baby amid Brian Austin Green drama

Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of the birth of his baby with Megan Fox on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Alongside a black-and-white photo of his baby girl's small hands that he shared on Instagram, the singer wrote:

"She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed."

He shared more about the birth news on his Instagram Story, saying that the music he used in the video was an original one. He said that they composed the score of the birth, adding that she was "born into 432 HZ." MGK also tagged the artists he worked with on the music, which includes Travis Barker, Truck Norris, Big Slim, Shan Singh, and the band No Love for the Middle Child.

The birth came months after Megan Fox announced on social media that she was expecting her first child with the rapper/singer in November 2024, according to Good Morning America.

Megan Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green and they have three children together. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship. Fox and Kelly were previously engaged, but she said that they called it off during her March 2024 appearance in the Call Her Daddy podcast, and had since broken up for good weeks before her pregnancy announcement.

