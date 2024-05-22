"I don't give a f*ck" — Diddy's former bodyguard responds to getting threats online after speaking about alleged abuse of Kim Porter

Diddy's assault video has led to a lineup of responses from the public and other well-known faces on different platforms. His former bodyguard Roger Bonds responded to the footage on May 20, 2024, while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Bonds stated on the talk show that he has been a witness to similar behavior in the past where Diddy was reportedly engaged in violent behavior with Kim Porter and Cassie Ventura. However, this statement by Bonds allegedly led to trouble since a few people have now seemingly started to threaten him for the same.

Bonds has now replied to the threats via an Instagram video on May 21, saying that he does not bother about them and that everything is fine until someone interferes in his personal space. He added:

"I don't give a f*ck what y'all say, I don't know y'all. Half of y'all – most of y'all, Puff don't know. Y'all just d*ckriding and standing up for a n*gga that could beat up your mother, beat up your sister, beat up your daughter, beat up everything. Yeah, it's a lot of reasons why I'm doing this, you know what I'm saying?"

A glimpse of the post (Image via Instagram/therealrogerbonds)

Roger told everyone to check Cassie Ventura's lawsuit before threatening him and his response was only for the women. He said towards the end:

"This ain't even for you n*ggas that's saying slick sh*t to me. Because none of y'all n*ggas would say slick sh*t to me straight up and down. And if y'all n*ggas is willing to meet your demise over a motherf*cker you don't even know… then you know how to handle it."

For the unversed, the assault video was obtained by CNN last week and it was recorded at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. The video featured several moments where Diddy attacked Ventura and he eventually apologized for the same through an Instagram video on Saturday, May 18.

Roger Bonds revealed a few unknown things about Diddy: Talk show statements explored

During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Roger Bonds stated that the words spoken by Diddy in his apology video were not enough to satisfy those who were frustrated after watching the footage. Bonds addressed the fact that Sean did not apologize to Cassie:

"To me, he didn't humble himself enough. I think he said what people wanted to hear that way… that was just my opinion. When you go through life just paying your way out, I really feel like he might be sorry now that he got caught."

Expand Tweet

Bonds continued by saying that he would have approached everyone to accept the apology if the incident happened even once. He even described Diddy's video as a "self-centered apology" since there were no tears or remorse for his actions in the assault footage.

He disclosed that Sean had previously hit Kim Porter a few times and added:

"I’ve seen him [be violent] with Cassie and I’ve seen him with Kim Porter, his kid’s mother."

Recalling another similar incident, he said:

"I’ve gotten in between things of this nature before — and this was back in 2012."

Expand Tweet

Roger even mentioned about the assault video by saying:

"He knew those cameras were there. But of course, as we heard, he came back to the hotel and he paid to get the footage, but didn't know, which Cassie said in her complaint, that they gave her a copy of the footage also."

Cassie Ventura has not shared a response to the apology video until now. Her attorney Douglas H. Wigdor described it as "gut-wrenching," adding that it proved the accusations made by Ventura in the 2023 lawsuit.