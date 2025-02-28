"I can't give you the show you deserve"— Gracie Abrams cancels performance in Brussels citing medical advice

Gracie Abrams canceled her sold-out concert in Brussels at the last minute due to health reasons. The Close to You hitmaker was supposed to perform at a sold-out concert at Vorst National on Friday night, February 28, 2025, but announced through her Instagram account a day before, on February 27, that she wouldn't be able to perform.

Through a hand-written note shared on her Instagram Stories, Abrams addressed the cancellation and her fans who had been anticipating her concert.

"At this point in time I can't give you the show you deserve and that breaks my heart, especially knowing all the travel and the planning and the care that you put into attending the show," she wrote.

The singer mentioned that she had been "fighting off something gnarly" during the past week, but did not specify her health condition. The cancellation, she added, is based on the medical advice she received.

"Despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I've received says I cannot perform and need to rest," she added.

Gracie Abrams' concert cancellation comes midway through the European leg of her The Secret of Us world tour, which started on February 9, 2025, at Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid, Spain. She spent September to October 2024 touring in the US for the American leg of the tour.

Gracie Abrams promised that she is "working to figure this out" following her Brussels concert cancellation

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Gracie Abrams shared the second page of her hand-written note, addressing the concert cancellation in Brussels. She made a shout-out to her fans, saying how they "make it all so magical" and that she wanted to give back to them as soon as possible. She also promised to share more information soon.

"We are working to figure this out and will follow up with further information as quickly as possible. Our every intention is to make this right and I promise we'll be in touch as soon as we have concrete details," the singer wrote.

She ended her note by saying how grateful she was for the support and understanding her fans have afforded her and that she missed and loved them so much.

Whether Gracie Abrams will reschedule her Brussels concert or not or if any other concert dates will also be canceled remains to be seen. Per her concert schedule shared on her Instagram account, the singer is set to perform in a series of UK concerts, starting in Nottingham on March 3, 2025, and in Ireland on March 10, 2025.

After the European/UK leg of her world tour, Gracie Abrams is next slated to run dates all over Asia in most of April followed by six dates all over Australia and New Zealand, starting in Auckland on April 29 up to May 16 in Perth. She is also set to return to the US and Mexico City for the deluxe tour of her The Secrets of Us album from July to August 2025.

American singer-songwriter Role Model will be a special guest in the North American leg of Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us tour extension. He previously headlined her US concerts in the fall of 2024.

