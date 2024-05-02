"I could have him in jail" — Stunna Girl addresses incident where a fan behaved inappropriately during New York concert

Stunna Girl has been in the headlines for some time after an incident at her concert on April 26, 2024. The rapper was performing in Syracuse, New York, when an anonymous individual from the audience slapped her in the back, leading to a brawl between the man and Stunna's husband.

The artist addressed the incident during an Instagram Live on April 29, where she started by saying:

"I'm not a snitch so in reality I really could have him in jail right now for s*xual assault but I ain't even put bruh in jail. Not only that – he went on the internet, he DM'd me like 50 times popping it like, 'Yes b*tch, I did this, I did that.'"

The Baddies West star continued by saying that the person allegedly involved in the incident tried to present his side of the story on social media. Stunna further stated that her reaction was a form of self-defense, and while the man is planning to file a lawsuit for battery, it won't be valid.

"You gotta pick me. So my lawyer is like, they not even finna pick that sh*t up, bro. I got the upper hand in everything. You touched me, it's on video, you admitted it. You don't got a case, buddy. You just got your*a*s beat, pretty much."

What happened with Stunna Girl during her performance?

As mentioned earlier, a man from the crowd slapped Stunna Girl in the back while the artist was performing on stage. The moment was also recorded on video. Vibe magazine stated that Stunna continued her performance and later revealed the incident to her husband, Richmula 500.

Stunna's husband did not start fighting immediately and reportedly had a word with the person who allegedly committed the act. However, things took a turn for the worse at one point when Stunna's security also got involved in the matter. One of them reportedly held the man by the neck and pushed him to the ground.

The brawl continued and the entire group allegedly punched the man multiple times. This was followed by more trouble as the attendees also started involving themselves and on the other side, chairs were being thrown inside the venue.

There were a few others who tried to stop the fight. Stunna Girl also allegedly used a microphone to attack the man and she also kicked him on the back and side. This led to the show being canceled by the organizers.

Stunna later shared a post on X and wrote:

"Anyways I still love the Girllies from Syracuse y'all was sooo turnt up."

While the identity of the man who allegedly slapped Stunna remains unknown, he reportedly stood up after being attacked by the group and flaunted his muscles to the crowd looking at him.

Stunna Girl says she's not a 'crybaby'

While she came live on Instagram on Monday, Stunna Girl said that although her husband went to confront the man by himself, she was the one who asked her security team to go down. She stated that her "husband is nuts" and added:

"He will jump down in a crowd. If it's about me, he don't care who the f*ck is down there. It could've been 20, he would've jumped down there by himself and got picked out."

Stunna Girl even responded to those who reportedly claimed that she was spotted laughing after the incident. She said that she is not a person who would cry in such situations and continued:

"That's how I respond to sh*t. I laugh at it because I know it's finna go down. That's just what it is. I ain't a crybaby b*tch so I wasn't gonna be like 'Oh my gosh, he touched my a*s."

The Sacramento, California native started her music career in 2018 and is well-known for her singles such as Real Rap and On the Record.