"I didn't like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space": Britney Spears issues statement following airplane incident

Britney Spears has recently responded to a charter plane controversy, where she was allegedly spotted using a cigarette and drinking on the flight. A report by People magazine on May 23, 2025, stated that the singer was accompanied by her security guard while traveling to Los Angeles.

The pop star posted a video on Saturday, May 24, on her Instagram account. The video featured her in a white outfit and a red hat. Britney confirmed in the caption that the clip was recorded on the charter plane.

Spears criticized the flight attendant who reportedly informed the officials about the smoking. She said that she felt embarrassed because of the same and added:

“She didn’t like me the moment I got on plane!!! Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up!!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!! I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space!!! Oh well you guys like my flower choker??? B tiny is coming soon and thats something we have added!!!”

The Simpsons star stated that she has been on flights where smoking is not allowed. However, the plane she entered this time was unlike the others since “drink holders” were available outside the seats.

In addition, Britney Spears wrote that she was trying vodka for the first time and immediately wanted a cigarette, which her friend put in her mouth. Spears also stated that she realized at the same time that she could not smoke on the plane.

“I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport!!!”

Britney Spears was allowed to leave after being warned by the authorities

Britney Spears was warned at the airport (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, the Corporate Animals star created headlines after the staff of the charter plane started having issues with her for a few reasons. The news was first reported by TMZ on Friday, May 23, stating that the Mood Ring singer allegedly began smoking and drinking on the flight.

Sources for TMZ claimed that the flight attendants were having trouble with Britney Spears’ alleged behavior, and she put out the cigarette after being approached by the officials.

According to People magazine, the All That star then reportedly received a warning from the authorities as soon as the flight arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport. However, no other action was taken against Spears, and she was immediately let go.

While Britney Spears’ latest social media video is trending everywhere, LAX has yet to share a response to the same. On the other hand, an insider also spoke to People magazine and said:

“This is not her first warning. She doesn’t exactly follow the rules.”

Meanwhile, Britney has not announced any new album, and her last major project was Glory. However, her memoir, The Woman in Me, was published around two years ago.

