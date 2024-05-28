“I'm going to jail for no reason bro” — Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd addresses Florida arrest after bail

Island Boys’ Kodiyakredd was arrested on Friday, May 24, 2024, in Florida for multiple offenses. As per Hot New Hip Hop, Kodiyakredd, whose real name is Franky Venegas, was taken into custody on charges including reckless driving, using a false ID, and driving without a license.

However, he was soon released. In a clip shared by Daily Mail, he can be seen at his home, giving an update to his fans about the incident. In the video, Franky stated that he was taken to “jail for no reason.”

"Yo, I'm going to jail for no reason bro. I'm out by the way. I came out early as f*ck in the morning, y'all know what time it is. I'm gonna be chillin', I don't give a f*ck."

Trending

Furthermore, as he was arrested over the weekend, Flyysoulja, his brother and a co-member of Island Boys, showed support on social media. He wrote on TikTok:

“Free him. Flysoulja x kodiyakredd real brother got you.”

According to Complex, Franky was taken to Broward County Jail and released within a few hours. Kodiyakredd is a part of The Island Boys, a group that shares hip-hop music on social media. Formed by twin brothers based in Florida, they first rose to fame with their song, I’m an Island Boy.

Kodiyakredd was accused of alleged domestic battery in May 2023: More details explored

Kodiyakredd, AKA Franky, has once again been associated with a criminal offense after authorities arrested him over the weekend for reckless driving. While Island Boys’ member denied all the allegations, he spent a few hours in Broward County Jail before being released.

This is not the first time that Kodiyakredd has been in legal trouble. In May 2023, he was accused of alleged domestic battery by his then-girlfriend, who alleged that he pushed her into a pool. At the time, the former couple was staying at an Airbnb in Florida. According to Complex, his then-girlfriend threatened to break up with him, to which he reacted by allegedly assaulting her.

The woman also informed authorities that she was allegedly slapped by the Island Boys’ member and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her chin, arms, and even legs. However, Franky denied all the accusations, as he posted on Instagram, stating that the whole incident was “not what it seems.”

As per Insider, The Island Boys was formed by Alex and Franky Venegas while the two were in prison as teenagers. After their release, they released multiple videos on social media where they performed the rap songs they created while in prison and then outside.

The publication also reported that the brothers informed that their father passed away when they were young, and hence they were brought up by their single mother.

The Island Boys’ are known for their studio albums, 17, Stardom, Life Been Good, and Trendsetters. As the brothers released their video informing about the whole fiasco, social media users responded with mixed reactions, with some slamming the brothers and others siding with them.