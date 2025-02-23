"I'm just tired of feeling like the punching bag" —Beabadoobee addresses misunderstanding over viral 'Artists Who Can vs. Can't Sing' rage-bait rant

Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee recently addressed misunderstanding over her viral Artists Who Can vs. Can't Sing video. Talking about the same, she uploaded a video on TikTok on February 23, 2025, saying:

“I’m just tired of feeling like the punching bag, constantly… I think it’s just one thing where it’s just a meme and a joke and it’s funny, and then it becomes another thing when it’s like constantly everywhere on your comments and on your social media..”

She continued:

“...And then it becomes another thing when it’s like you’ve somehow managed to attract the same group of people who are constantly s*xualizing you and just being super super disrespectful. It makes me uncomfortable…”

The video was posted after the singer-songwriter found herself at the center of an online debate over a meme comparing her singing style with rapper NBA YoungBoy in a fictional opera performance.

Beabadoobee expressed sadness and disappointment over the backlash

Beabadoobee clarified herself online (Image via Getty)

Since Beabadoobee's meme video went viral, users have been reportedly spamming her TikTok profile with various comments, some she described as "weird sh*t." It also sparked a backlash, prompting the Filipino-British artist to step into the conversation and upload a TikTok story on February 21, 2025, to clarify her point, which was deleted shortly after.

As per Daily Tribune's February 23 report, she condemned the commentators' actions and voiced her dissatisfaction in the now-deleted video. She suggested that they allegedly lacked deep connections and reportedly had unfulfilled emotional needs.

“I know men are mad at me because I probably get more girls than them," Beabadoobee remarked.

However, in another TikTok story the next day, February 22, 2025, she apologized for what she previously said and clarified her side. Beabadoobee added that her issue isn't with the Artists Who Can vs. Can't Sing videos but reportedly with the comments she's been receiving in response.

The singer then compared it to a schoolyard joke, which can be amusing at first but rapidly grow boring if repeated often. She said in the video:

“So that's school and there's this one dude that just keeps potting you with a stick and is telling a joke and it's funny… I'm like okay, fair enough, funny… And then it happens a couple more times and he's like proding you and I'm like okay this is getting kind of annoying but it's still funny.”

Beabadoobee continued:

“It gets to a point where it literally just involves your entire life, because it’s constantly being shoved to your face. It was funny, but now it’s pissing me off… Like this is rude… It's not my feeling.. And so you get angry… Which is very valid…”

The singer then noted that when these folks post the same thing again in her remark section, it frequently starts a chain reaction of other remarks that amplify the hatred.

Further claiming that these comments have affected her mental health, she said:

“It was the comments and it was the constant smiling…. Was that it shed light to a load of other things in my life that have really truly affected my mental health… So when you get themselves rushing into your comment section and you get a flood of comments of the same thing…”

Then, at some point in the video, Beabadoobee said:

“If you go through the [videos], I will comment on them… I have commented like, ‘this is lowkey funny to me.’ It was just like the spamming dude, and everyone from that community coming to my account and saying so much more weirder sh*t. I’m sorry if I didn’t put that across in my rant video….”

She eventually ended the video, talking about the whole thing and her mental condition following the event.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee hasn't said anything more after her recent video about the same issue.

