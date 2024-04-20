"I'm not proud of my behavior" — Morgan Wallen issues statement in wake of arrest at Nashville bar

Country star Morgan Wallen has issued a statement, more than a week after he was arrested for allegedly hurling a chair from a downtown bar rooftop in Nashville. The 30-year-old country music star was taken into custody on April 8, 2024, on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, April 19, Morgan Wallen explained he didn’t immediately address the arrest as he was waiting to make amends to people affected by the incident. Wallen said he wasn’t proud of his behavior and has spoken to the law enforcement officers, his family and the bar staff about his actions —

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Morgan Wallen, who extended his One Night At A Time Tour into 2024 with ten additional stadium shows, continued in a second post that the tour will resume as planned. He finished by adding —

“I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

Morgan Wallen's attorney released a statement following his arrest

Morgan Wallen was charged with three felony counts on Monday, April 8, after he allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of country music singer Eric Church's new Nashville bar on Broadway.

According to an arrest report cited by News Channel 5, on the night of April 7, Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of Bar on Broadway, when a chair reportedly fell from above the building, landing just feet from where they were standing.

Police then learned from staff members that Wallen was allegedly responsible for throwing the chair from the sixth story of the bar. Video footage corroborated their account after it showed Wallen throwing the chair.

While no injuries were reported, Wallen was booked into jail at 12:36 am on Monday and released from jail, around 3:30 am after posting a $15,250 bond.

While Wallen did not immediately address the incident, his attorney released a brief statement on the morning of April 8, saying:

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Morgan Wallen, who has been embroiled in a string of controversies, has also been arrested in the past. Wallen was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in May 2020. He was accused of kicking glass items and then getting into a verbal altercation with passersby on the street, The Tennessean reported.

In October 2020, Wallen's SNL appearance was canceled after he was caught partying without a mask during the lockdown. He again expressed remorse over his actions in an Instagram video where he said:

"My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams.”

In February 2020, Wallen’s record label, Big Loud Records, announced it would suspend Wallen's recording contract "indefinitely" after he was allegedly caught casually using a racist slur to address his friend following a night out in Nashville. After the incident, Wallen, in a lengthy video shared on his Instagram, apologized for his remarks.

Wallen's third studio album, One Thing at a Time, debuted at No. 1 in 2023 and remained there for months, breaking the record for most weeks among country albums.

