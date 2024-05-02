"I’m still not 100% out of the woods yet" — Colt Ford says he "died" twice after performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Arizona

Colt Ford had to be taken to the hospital last month after he had a heart attack during a performance at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona. Meanwhile, the artist appeared on the radio show titled Big D & Bubba around nine days ago where he addressed his health issue.

He praised his family members for being alongside him when he managed to recover a week later. He stated:

"So it has been life changing, spiritually changing, and obviously physically changing. I'm still not 100% out of the woods yet."

The musician was transported to the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona at the time. His publicist also confirmed in a statement to USA Today that he was stable but still critical.

Colt Ford shares his response towards his hospitalization last month: Radio show statement and other details explored

During his recent appearance on Big D & Bubba, Colt Ford revealed that he could not recall anything after he was escorted out of his show. He said that the show was full of people and as soon as he went inside the bus and got in touch with his fiancée, he "fell over dead." He continued:

"I died two times. Luckily, my band came out to check on me. … All of a sudden, that's when all hell broke loose."

Ford referred to his band members by saying that they spoke about the condition at the venue and he was immediately transported to the hospital. After a few tests were conducted on him, the medical authorities found that he required Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, also called ECMO. He added:

"The Lord had more for me to do, more music for me to make, hopefully more differences to make in some people's lives."

Colt Ford also said that the hospital where he was initially taken was falling short of certain facilities and that he had to be transferred to another one. He disclosed that he was brought back to life when he "died on the way over" and was saved. Ford further said that his doctor had told him:

"I wouldn't have given you 1%, I would have given you 0.1% that you would have survived."

Ford then stated:

"I had so much trauma to my body and my heart, they had to put three stents in. There's just so much going on, and then all of a sudden my gall bladder c*apped out on me."

He ended by saying that he is trying to be selfish for some time until he recovers. He also mentioned that the incident has changed a lot of things about his life and living every day like it is the last day.

Colt Ford gave an update to his fans on social media

While Colt Ford's sudden hospitalization led to a lot of concern among his fans, he shared a video through his Instagram page on April 25, 2024. Ford was in his hospital bed and he expressed gratitude towards everyone who sent their best wishes for him. He added:

"I've got a long way to go, but I promise you this old country boy will get back. It probably won't be this year, and I hate I've got to miss all these shows, but I'm coming back. I am coming back."

He also had a message for his fans, saying that they should take care of themselves until they come out of any situation. The comments section was full of messages in which people expressed their wishes and prayers for Colt.

Ford has been busy with his tour since February this year. The first show was held at West Palm Beach in Florida. It is scheduled to end on June 29 this year at Poplar Bluff, Missouri.