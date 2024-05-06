"I'm at war with myself" — Finesse2Tymes asks for prayers as he struggles on fitness journey

Finesse2Tymes, an American rapper, recently opened up about his fitness journey. He spoke about his struggle and reached out to his fans in a heartfelt plea, asking for their support and prayers as he navigates this personal struggle.

Finesse2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, shed light on his challenges with fitness in an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. He uploaded a clip of himself drinking water and eating fruits as he wrote:

"If u have a heart pray for me, I'm at war with myself."

Hampton is an acclaimed rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, and is best known for Back End, which featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022. He has also released hits including Thought It Was Over, Get Even, Nobody, Crazy, Overdose, and more.

Finesse2Tymes opens up about fitness journey

Earlier this week, the Memphis rapper shared an update about his fitness journey with his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

In a short video, Finesse2Tymes was seen standing in a kitchen, visibly fatigued and perspiring, while consuming water and fruits. The artist indicated in the caption of his post that this marked the fourth time he was "starting over."

"This my 4th time starting over, But u know how the saying goes, U fall down 9 time get up 10 times," he wrote.

He further mentioned that despite his financial resources, he faces challenges with regard to his mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Speaking about his previous belief that money resolved all issues, he said:

"I use to think money solved everthing, Until I got money, Now I'm struggling on mental, physical, spiritual journey."

In the end, the CEO singer asked his fans to pray for him. While the artist did not reveal the reason behind his decision, he mentioned that he was on a 21-day fruits and water diet.

After the rapper shared the post online, several fans and supporters flooded the comments section with words of encouragement.

This is not the first time the rapper has candidly addressed mental health concerns. Last year, during an episode of Big Facts on Revolt, Finesse2Tymes spoke about mental health.

The rapper was asked how he controls his personal issues during the podcast and the Get Even singer said that he "went to God."

"I went to God, bro. I went to God, bro. I went to God, bro. I straight up went to God bro like I sit in the seal and I know my flaws," he said.

The rapper then said he has a "real deal mental health situation" and added:

"You know what I'm saying? The only reason why I did not get to be honest with you is because I have a real deal mental health situation. I used to cut on myself, bro. You see what I am saying."

According to Baller Alert, the rapper's former partner claimed that Finesse2Tymes allegedly went under the knife, which caused him to have a "mental breakdown." As per the publication, last year in November, she shared an Instagram story and wrote:

"My (rainbow emoji) a** ex going through a mental breakdown because he's on downtime from getting his bbl or lipo or whatever you wanna call it. So he is bored at home!"

She continued:

"Worry about healing from the bbl you just got. I try to not do no internet sh*t cause it's so much I can say I been trying not to say, but today's the day."

While his former partner made the allegations online, it is important to note that the Memphis rapper never publicly admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgery. Fans are now eager to follow Finesse2Tymes on his fitness journey and have been encouraging him as he follows a strict diet.