A tweet about 6ix9ine's belongings being auctioned off by the IRS was uploaded on X on Friday, January 31, and has since gone viral. The auction comes months after the IRS raided the GOTTI rapper's home in Florida in April 2024, as reported by TMZ.

Uploaded by @SaycheeseDGTL, the tweet has since received over 12 million views, 112K likes, and 7K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one user commenting:

"I've never seen someone fall off so bad that The United States government had to auction they items off on social media"

Some netizens wondered who would want to purchase 6ix9ine's shark for $60,000.

"What is the reason behind the auctioning of all his belongings? Who is likely to purchase the shark for $60,000?" - commented an X user.

"Crazy how they let this white boy into hiphop and gave him all that money in the first for the waaaaaaackest product to ever churn vomit on the airwaves" - added another one.

"This is what happens when you don’t pay taxes, the IRS will definitely show up and seize your assets until they get their money. they can literally seize everything houses and cars too. You can’t get away from Uncle Sam." - replied a third user.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the STOOPID rapper's rise and fall should be studied.

"I understand auctioning his jewelry and designer bags but auctioning his music plague is just plain evil." - posted a fourth netizen.

"Buddy's rise and fall needs to be hella' studied. 6ix and Brother Nature had quite the following eating out of their hands at one point..." - added a fifth one.

"I never understood why rich people just don’t pay taxes like y’all are not special lol smh" - commented a sixth one.

The auction of 6ix9ine's belongings comes after two of his luxury vehicles - a 2019 Lamborghini Urus and a 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed - were sold at a price of $175K and $85K respectively. The cars were confiscated when federal agents raided his Lake Worth property in Florida. The KIKA rapper was allegedly not at home during the raid.

6ix9ine's Florida home was raided after a lawsuit judgment

6ix9ine's home raid in 2024 was a consequence of the judgment of a lawsuit filed against him three years ago. In February 2021, Alexis Salaberrios filed a lawsuit against the WAKA rapper, claiming that he threw a champagne bottle at her. Salaberrios worked as a dancer at Miami's Gold Rush Cabaret, where the incident took place.

6ix9ine's attack allegedly caused Alexis a critical head injury, which had to be stapled at the ER immediately. Per her lawsuit, the rapper had intended to throw the bottle at a group of bar patrons - who had called him a rat - but it hit Salaberrios instead.

In November 2023, an agreement was signed between both parties, demanding that 6ix9ine had to pay Alexis an alleged fee of $9,825,000 to compensate for the injuries caused by his actions.

The auction of the WONDO rapper's cars began on July 8, 2024, with his Lamborghini receiving 30 bids and the Bentley receiving 16 bids. According to the GSA website, both his cars had a "paint splatter" custom job, designed by TPT Foreigns - a Florida-based automobile company.

6ix9ine took to Instagram to address the auction of his belongings by the IRS on Friday, writing in his Story:

"1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years. And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA."

The rapper ended his Story by claiming that those who didn't live like him "without renting" shouldn't have an opinion about his situation.

