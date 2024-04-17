'I was putting a lot of pressure on myself': Katie Pruitt opens up about dealing with anxiety to outdo her first record with her album 'Mantras'

Katie Pruitt's much-awaited sophomore album, Mantras was released on April 5. In an April 15 report, Katie told People about the jitters she experienced while recording and releasing the songs.

Mantras is Pruitt's new album four years after her first album, Expectations, released in 2020. Expectations lived up to its name as it received a lot of praise from the fans. Ironically, she felt weighed down by 'expectations' of her new album.

To outdo her first album, Pruitt pushed herself and tried to rush her progress and said,

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself the second time around to outdo the first record."

The Prine Family Presents: You've Got Gold Celebrating The Songs Of John Prine & Benefitting The Hello In There Foundation. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Katie Pruitt opens up about dealing with anxiety with her album Mantras

Katie Pruitt is a Nashville-based singer, who writes music touching her lived experiences, including her faith and identity. Her music often deals with coming-of-age concerns, such as navigating toxic relationships and questioning her identity, mental health, religion, and culture.

Mantras is a collection of songs that highlights Pruitt's mental health struggles and her continuous journey of getting past the "mental roadblocks."

Pruitt discussed her thoughts while working on Mantras with People and noted,

"I was really trying to rush it, and I was trying to force myself to be inspired, and it was hard."

In a conversation with ABC Country dated April 10, she stated that she hit a low point and decided to take a detour to the therapy room. Through therapy, she realized that she needed to work on her negative self-talk. She stated,

"So I started writing down phrases of encouragement and repeating mantras in the mirror. "

Katie Pruitt highlights other aspects of the album

Katie performing at To Nashville, With Love A Concert Benefiting Local Tornado Relief Efforts. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

On her self-exploration journey, Pruitt came to many realizations that helped her to work on Mantras. While talking to People, she noticed that the pressure and anxiety subsided when she realized that outcomes couldn't be controlled. She added,

"All you can control is yourself. All the love and attention and detail that I pour into the songs is just like you’re throwing it to the wind. And there’s sort of a freedom in that. "

The album consists of 11 tracks in total, namely- All My Friends, White Lies, White Jesus And You, Self Sabotage, Leading Actress, Jealous of the Boys, Blood Related, Naïve Again, The Waitress, Worst Case Scenario, Phases of the Moon, and Standstill.

Katie Pruitt has found expression of her thoughts and personal experiences in Mantras. She told People that the underlying theme of the album is: letting go. She added,

“The record’s called Mantras, and a mantra that I have practiced is ‘love is the absence of control."

Pruitt also decided to work on her anxiety and worry, and take action. In her track, Worst Case Scenario, she has urged herself to look at how her positive mantra can be put into action!

With her powerful yet soulful voice, Pruitt has tried to present a case for kindness and forgiveness, as she grapples with difficulties. The pressure to be perfect and meet high expectations can be demanding, but Pruitt pushed through to deliver a powerful album that resonates with many!

Katie Pruitt is now on tour and is scheduled to perform at Stagecoach Festival on April 28.

