“I see the vision”- Netizens react to Charli XCX saying she’d like to star in the next ‘Final Destination’ movie featuring industry “It Girls” 

Pop sensation Charli XCX has ignited a wave of excitement across social media with her recent proposal to star in a reimagined version of the horror franchise, Final Destination.

In a poolside TikTok video, the British singer-songwriter shared her thoughts by suggesting a cast filled with fashionable "It Girls" and a focus on dramatic, bloody death scenes without moral undertones.

“I was thinking, shouldn’t there be a sort of, ‘It Girl’ version to this franchise?" she questioned. "You know? Like a Final Destination with ‘It Girls.’ ”

Fans enthusiastically flooded the comments, with users sharing their dream casting for Charli’s reimagined horror flick. An X user @Assta625958 stated:

"She’s on to something tbh I see the vision"

"Oh Charli just wants a final destination with her and her brat girlies", another X user added.

"Charli xcx the queen of final destination", a fan stated.

"Charli XCX's pitch for Final Destination is genius," another fan echoed.

Even though many of Charli XCX’s fans were pleased with her proposed role in a Final Destination reboot, the internet hasn’t been one-sided in its response.

"For a music video maybe… She needs to be for real", an individual mentioned.

"W** is she on about Final Destination doesn’t needs a it-girl the whole plot of the story is focus the person who dies from death and overcome it", another individual added.

"Wait. I don’t hate this. We don’t need it. But I don’t hate it", a netizen wrote.

Charli has suggested a group of well-known celebrities, including Rachel Sennott, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Romy Mars, Quenlin Blackwell, Devon Lee Carlson, and herself. In addition, she suggested actresses Jenna Ortega and Sissy Spacek for the film. For directors, she proposed horror filmmakers Ti West or Robert Rodriguez.

Charli XCX envisions a Final Destination reboot starring modern “It Girls”

Launched in 2000, the Final Destination series gained popularity because of its nerve-racking story: when people try to escape death, fate brings death in creative and horrific incidents. Over five movies, the franchise has gained a cult-favorite status among fans and moviegoers.

Charli’s fascination with horror isn’t new. She recently finished filming Faces of Death, a modern take on the 1978 movie. This will be the first time Charli performs on the big screen and is expected to hit theaters in late 2025.

She will also be seen in The Moment, a mockumentary from A24 that tracks a fictional pop star gearing up for her world tour. In addition to acting in the film, Charli XCX is also a producer through her new production company, Studio365.

Additionally, she was recently awarded the Songwriter of the Year at the 2025 Ivor Novello Awards for her contributions to avant-pop. Charli XCX’s viral idea for a new Final Destination film featuring today’s most well-known “It Girls” has caught the attention of many fans of the singer and movie franchise alike.

