“I do not tell people who to vote for” — Nelly doubles down on his performance at Donald Trump inauguration event

Nelly has once again defended his performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, which took place on January 20, 2025. Notably, the rapper clarified that he had avoided endorsing presidential candidates over the years, as he took to the comments section of one of The Shade Room’s Instagram posts on Saturday, June 28, to react to the criticism aimed at the performance.

Ad

The Shade Room also shared glimpses of Nelly’s comment through their X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, June 29, where the artist was spotted expressing his love for the country. The singer and actor wrote:

“I reiterate, I did not campaign for anyone. I do not tell people who to vote for. I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad… and I am very aware that it’s a lot of things in this country that we need to work on the right is too far right and the left is too far left.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., he further wrote that it would be an honor for him if he were contacted by the president's office for any reason, irrespective of who the president was. The Snipes star mentioned that he won’t care about money or race in such situations.

Well-known for his appearance on season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, Nelly seemingly referred to those who were criticizing him and Snoop Dogg, as he stated:

Ad

“Nothing to do with race but if you wanna make it about race, then let’s goooooooooooooo I find it very interesting. That’s so many of you would dump on the two black men that’s married to black women that has black children because the “ “ woman of color with the white husband and white kids. Didn’t win..!!”

Ad

Nelly said that he and Snoop Dogg have made a lot of contributions to his community

Nelly and Snoop Dogg at the 2013 BET Awards (Image via Getty)

The Just a Dream singer has been facing criticism ever since he performed at Donald Trump’s second inauguration ceremony earlier this year. While he clarified that he does not campaign for any presidential candidate, Nelly claimed that he had done a lot of things for the Black community over the last 20 years, along with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

Ad

The Dillemma singer referred to the help that he and Snoop provided throughout their career, and stated:

“From the black families that we employ to the black children that we help every day and all year through our nonprofits, whether we’re sending kids to schools on scholarships to HBCU or helping young black boys in la “gang central” with his junior football programs which many players have went on to go to the NFL and live their dreams.”

Ad

He further wrote that he and Snoop were also the fathers of “black children,” adding that it should have been an inspiration to a lot of people. Nelly also opened up on why people might have an issue with the same, as he seemingly referred to Kamala Harris, who also participated in the presidential election last year. He wrote:

“Some of y’all have a problem with because the “prosecutor who has probably locked up more black men that we’ve helped woman of color with the white husband and white kids. Did not win the election.”

Ad

Ad

In other news, while Nelly has not announced a new album for almost four years, he recently appeared on the Peacock documentary series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, which premiered on June 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More