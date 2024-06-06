"I want to be a better man" — Lil Durk says he wrote songs with greater clarity while in rehab 

Renowned rapper Lil Durk has recently shared insights into his creative process in rehabilitation. The Chicago native revealed that his time in rehab has profoundly affected his songwriting, allowing him to delve deeper into his emotions.

On June 3, 2024, Lil Durk visited Malibu, California, shortly after his release from rehab. During an interview with Backgrid, he candidly discussed his rehabilitation journey and outlined his future aspirations.

"I wanted better. I want to be a better man, a better father, a better leader. It helped a lot."

The timeline of the rapper's stay at the center is unknown. However, as per AllHipHopNews, Durk revealed he went to rehab to get treatment for his addiction to Codeine and Xanax.

Trending

Durk Derrick Banks or Lil Durk is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. The rapper rose to prominence with releasing his Signed to the Streets mixtape series (2013–2014). His major hits include Dis Ain't What U Want, Back in Blood, and Every Chance I Get.

Finding redemption: Lil Durk's quest for personal growth

Lil Durk discusses his journey after rehab (Image via Getty)

Earlier this month, in a candid interview, Lil Durk opened up about his journey towards self-improvement and rehabilitation's role in his artistic evolution.

"It was tough at first, but it ain't that tough 'cause I really knew what I wanted. I knew what was holding me back."

Revealing his primary goal, which is "living at peace," the rapper suggested he is trying to stay on the right track and is focusing on changing a lot of lives —

"My main goal is peace, being with the family and staying out of bullsh*t. I just see myself staying on the right track and trying to change a lot of lives."

Lil Durk further expressed his aspiration to inspire positive change in others. He acknowledged that while not everyone may embrace the change, he is determined to help as many people as possible. Durk revealed he is collaborating with many bloggers to amplify his message and reach a wider audience —

"If I do it, they gonna do it. From here on, it's all action. I've been talking to a lot of the blogger. Everybody ain't gonna change, but we gonna save as many people as we could."

During an interview with XXL on April 20, 2024, Lil suggested that therapy helped him process things in a healthier way than before.

"Being more open. Being more open to letting my new manager, Pete Jideonwo in. Moving certain people out of the way. That's the best feeling. Therapy, the kids, the new team, all that. But the best feeling is really just starting over."

On May 31, 2024, on the Big Facts Podcast, Lil Durk expressed his thoughts about stopping the violence in Chicago.

"That's the number one goal, to stop it. But, the number one priority for us in the streets and politician-wise, is to stop the violence and slow it down as much as possible. It starts with everybody just coming together."

Earlier this year, on April 10, 2024, the Chicago-based rapper took to his Instagram, where he shared a plan to organize a concert in his hometown with a thought to refrain the city from forced activities —

"I'm a do a Smurkchella next year at the bears stadium in Chicago. It's gone be a stop the violence event and we gone split half the money with different non profits from big to small. I need help I need every artist who locked in with me to help save these kids," the rapper wrote on Instagram story.

In 2020, Lil Durk established his Neighborhood Heroes non-profit organization and has consistently contributed to his community.

Durk released his new track, Old Days, on February 23, 2024, in which he reflected on his past drug addiction.