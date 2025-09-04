“If he ain’t snitching on Diddy in the song, then idc”: Netizens react as Cash Cobain claims Jay-Z will be releasing new music soon

Cash Cobain has claimed that Jay-Z is set to release new music soon. He also said that it's going to "shake the world".
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, last released a solo album in 2017, named 4:44. In 2018, he released a collaborative album named Everything Is Love with his partner, Beyoncé. There have been reports recently that the iconic rapper is working on some new music.
Rapper Cash Cobain, whose real name is Cashmere Lavon Small, was on Billboard Radio on Wednesday, September 3. He said (h/t Hip Hop All Day):
"I heard Jay-Z about to drop some sh*t that's gonna shake the world… that's what I heard."
Memphis Bleek also recently hinted that Jay-Z is working on new music
Another rapper, Memphis Bleek, whose real name is Malik Deshawn Cox, recently claimed that Carter is working on new music. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, published on August 16, 2025, Bleek said:
“I just was with him in Vegas … He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n***a, they went stupid."
This was in reference to the iconic rapper's appearance on stage during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour finale in Las Vegas on July 26. Bleek added:
“I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”
On the podcast, Bleek also spoke about Tony Yayo's comments about his relationship with Carter. Yayo had suggested that he and 50 Cent share a much closer relationship than Bleek and Hov.
Bleek said:
“I seen something Tony Yayo said Hov don’t look out for me like 50 look out for him. I just want to clear that up, Hov don’t have to. I’m chewing a lot on my own. If Hov look out, I’m telling you, I’ll be up there. So when y’all see me out here, that’s the Blizzo budget. I just want to let ni**as know Hov don’t have to.”
Jay-Z re-releases video for 1997 track, Imaginary Players, after Cardi B's sample
Cardi B released Imaginary Playerz on August 15 this year as part of her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, set to be released on September 19. The song is sampled from the 1997 track called, Imaginary Players, which was part of Carter's album, In My Lifetime Vol. 1.
Following the release of Cardi B's track, Jay-Z also re-released the video of the song on his YouTube channel on August 30. It was allegedly a diss track against rapper Ma$e, as part of the lyrics stated:
"Those ain’t Rolex diamonds, what the f*ck you done to that?"
In an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on August 1, 2022, Ma$e confirmed that the track did take a dig at him. He explained how he got a Rolex watch encrusted with diamonds, which led to Carter's diss.
