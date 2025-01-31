"If he slaps someone"— Netizens criticize Grammys for allowing Will Smith to present for the first time since the Oscar incident

On January 31, the Recording Academy announced that Will Smith is set to present at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025. This marks his first major awards show appearance since the 2022 Oscars incident, where he slapped Chris Rock. Following the announcement, the actor has faced backlash from netizens, who are seemingly recalling the infamous incident.

For those unversed, Smith made headlines when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance, caused by her alopecia condition. The Oscars audience was shocked when Smith yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu*king mouth!" during their confrontation.

Despite winning an Oscar for King Richard, Will Smith faced significant professional fallout from the incident. He received a ten-year ban from attending the Oscars events and experienced the cancellation of several professional commitments.

Although his career suffered damage, he began working on a professional comeback about three years after this incident. As he prepares to step onto the Grammy stage, fans have mostly expressed criticism, with many still focused on his past actions rather than his return to the spotlight. One netizen on X wrote:

"And if he slaps someone across their face again ?? no thanks we don't want him there."

Others echoed similar sentiments on the social media platform.

"You allow an actor who did a violent act back? What a joke the Grammys are! I mean we know it's corrupt on the winners but this is just ridiculous. He doesn't deserve to be on!" another user commented."

"Is he going to slap someone!?" a user remarked.

The reactions from fans have largely centered around criticism of Will Smith's past actions, with many still unable to move past the slap.

"He will slapping papa bear," an X user stated.

"Are you kidding me? Does Hollywood have no shame?!" one user commented.

"I think it should be someone else who doesnt attack people on stage," another user remarked.

Will Smith's return to the spotlight at the Grammys

Will Smith is now gearing up to present at one of the biggest events in music, the Grammys, alongside celebrities like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B.

He is making a major return to the music scene with the announcement of his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, slated for release in March 2025. This marks a significant moment in his career, following a period of focusing primarily on acting and other ventures.

The album is preceded by the release of his new single, Beautiful Scars, a collaboration with rapper Big Sean. The track is accompanied by a futuristic, Matrix-inspired music video that plays with the idea of "what could have been," referencing Smith's famous decision to turn down the role of Neo in The Matrix in favor of Wild Wild West.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the video presents Smith as an alternate version of Neo, offering a playful yet introspective take on his career choices.

In addition to Beautiful Scars, Will Smith's album will showcase his signature blend of rap and storytelling. The project is already generating buzz, with recent performances, including a sold-out show at San Diego's Observatory North Park, signaling his renewed commitment to music.

