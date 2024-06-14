Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram to seemingly respond to radio show host Charlamagne Tha God’s diss about her not being an "arena artist." On June 13, she shared a carousel of images, including those of her concerts, her spending time with her tourmate GloRilla, her dog, and concert signs. She also showed off a tweet that revealed that she held:

“the record for the highest attendance at Madison Square Garden for a single show by a female rapper with an attendance of 14,118 people.”

While explaining the tweet in her Instagram caption, Megan Thee Stallion wrote:

“Ima pop my sh*t for a second lol but people questioned if I was an arena artist anddd I mean🤷🏽‍♀️ teehee”

The singer seemingly addresses Charlamagne Tha God's diss on Instagram (Image via theestallion/Instagram)

Her Instagram post comes a month after The Breakfast Club show host Charlamagne Tha God commented on Megan Thee Stallion’s artistry.

What did Charlamagne Tha God say about Megan Thee Stallion?

Charlamagne Tha God has been one of Megan’s biggest critics. While commenting on Megan’s ability to fill up stadiums, the radio personality opined that the 29-year-old was not an “arena artist” despite the WAP singer's proven track record of success.

“She’s not an arena artist. Salute to Megan Thee Stallion but she’s not an arena artist, maybe a theater artist. But not yet,” Charlamagne Tha God said on The Breakfast Club last month.

Megan has recently been on her Hot Girl Summer Tour. She filled stadiums across the United States, including Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City. She will wrap up her U.S. performance stint on June 22 in Las Vegas. Her international concerts are set to begin on July 4 in Glasgow, Scotland.

After realizing that he was in the wrong, Charlamagne took to his radio show to correct himself by saying:

“Clearly we got our answers. She sold out 13 arena stops in over 240,000 tickets across North America and Europe. Yeah, so if you’re selling out arenas, you’re an arena artist.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has been a victim of online bullying and strong criticism. After getting shot by rapper Tory Lanez and dealing with a sensationalized legal trial regarding the same, Megan opened up about how she found it difficult to deal with haters. In a feature article she wrote with Elle in August, Megan said:

“Women are bullied with backlash for speaking out against their attackers, especially when they’re accusing someone who is famous and wealthy. They’re often accused of lying or attempting to make money from their trauma. From firsthand experience, I know why a lot of women don’t come forward.”

The rapper has been preparing for the release of Megan, her first-ever album. It is set to be released on June 28, 2024, under her Hot Girl Productions music label.