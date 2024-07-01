"Is she clawing his chest hair"— Internet reacts to Julia Roberts fangirling over Travis Kelce after meeting him at Eras Tour

Julia Roberts apparently got too handsy with Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce during a recent meetup at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Dublin.

She was one of the A-listers who attended the Eras Tour Concert at the Aviva Stadium on June 30. Other celebrities inside the VIP camp included Bridgerton actress Florence Hunt, and singer Stevie Nicks.

A clip released by a fan on X shows Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce enjoying a hearty laugh during the concert. In the footage, Robert appears to scratch Kelce's chest over his white t-shirt and tickle him.

The 34-year-old Kansas City player appears to have gotten some empathy from Taylor Swift fans as they blasted Julia Roberts for allegedly touching Kelce inappropriately and making him feel uncomfortable.

Many took to X to express their discomfort at seeing this incident.

"Whoa Julia…. She needs to calm down lol he is uncomfortable," quipped one fan.

"Idk he seems a bit uncomfortable no? lol," opined another fan.

Others went on to compare Julia Roberts with a 'touchy aunty' and criticized her for not respecting Kelce's personal space.

"No but still, why being so handsy. What happened to respecting everyone's personal space. Cause if this was the other way around it would be seen as Wrong immediately," responded another fan.

"Not cute. If she was on the receiving end of someone pawing at her like that, I doubt that she would react with the grace she got from TK. Boundaries work both ways," opined another fan.

"I still think it’s weird. It gives touchy aunt vibes," quipped another fan.

Others defended Julia Roberts and brushed off the situation by describing it as a manifestation of Julia's 'mom energy.'

"Julia is a fangirl omg," commented another fan.

"And jules is very happily married mom of 3 teenagers, guys…. so it’s all pure affection," explained another fan.

"This feels very mom coded," quipped another fan.

"She's old enough to be his grandma," opined a fan.

Another fan laughed over Travis Kelce's reaction and him allegedly trying to "control the situation."

"NGL it looks like he is trying to control the situation a bit," pointed out the fan.

"yeah a little weird but it JULIA and shes a director actor and fan so let it be :)," said a fan.

The clip also shows Julia Roberts saying something to Travis Kelce. Although it can't be deciphered from the audio in the clip, lip readers among the Twitteraties have invested hours comprehending what Julia Roberts was telling Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

The inference is wholesome as the consensus is that Roberts was congratulating Travis Kelce for his relationship with Taylor Swift and was raving about how happy she was for their connection.

Julia Roberts drops her iconic red hair and goes blonde

Julia Roberts, known for her iconic hairstyles, recently changed her hair color from copper-red to a warmer blonde undertone. The 56-year-old debuted her new look at a fundraiser hosted by President Joe Biden, where she wore a matte black Greta Constantine dress, accentuating her blonde hair. Roberts was accompanied by George Clooney at the event.

Her hairstylist, Kadi Lee, shared insights on Instagram about the transformation process, emphasizing the importance of a gradual and careful approach for optimal results.

Roberts' hair colorist Kadi Lee opened up about his client's new hair color via an Instagram post. In the caption, he described Julia's color change journey and stressed the importance of a 'slow and methodical' approach to achieve the best results.

