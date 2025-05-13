Is EVERGLOW disbanding? Viral speculation explored as the group nears contract expiration with Yuehua Entertainment

On Tuesday, May 13, EVERGLOW's members, Onda and Si-hyeon, revealed that the K-pop girl group will be departing their agency, Yuehua Entertainment, following their contract expiration. When it was first revealed to the public that the group would be departing the agency, fans feared that EVERGLOW would also be simultaneously disbanding.

Ad

As these rumors continued to flood the internet, the members, Onda and Si-hyeon, put an end to the same through their livestreams on Weibo. While Si-hyeon affirmed that they were only departing the agency and not disbanding, Onda stated that the group would continue, and that they were looking for other agencies to sign with.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following these reassurances, fans have been calmer about the K-pop girl group's upcoming contract expiration and are looking forward to the group's fresh start under another agency.

Yuehua Entertainment agency releases statement on EVERGLOW's upcoming contract expiration

EVERGLOW is a South Korean girl group that was created by Yuehua Entertainment in 2019, with their debut single album, Arrival of Everglow. The six-piece group consists of the members E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren.

Ad

The group soon rose to fame due to their performances and unique music style, mixing genres of EDM, trap, and synth-pop sounds. They also earned the title "monster rookies." The band rolled out several famous tracks like Adios, Dun Dun, La Di Da, Bon Bon Chocolat, Hush, and more

Ad

In June 2024, the group rolled out their fifth single album, Zombie. The lead single, which shared name as the album, was composed and produced by the Grammy-winning team, The Stereotypes and 9am. Additionally, the song also debuted on the Circle Album Chart.

As fans continued to look forward to more releases from the group, they were hit with the rumors that the group might possibly disband.

However, both the members and the agency, Yuehua Entertainment, revealed that the two parties had come to a mutual decision to separate. The statement that the agency released on May 13, as transalated from Korean, read:

Ad

"First of all, we express sincere gratitude to the fans who send unchanging love and cherish EVERGLOW. After careful discussion with EVERGLOW, we have decided to go our separate ways while wishing the best for each other's futures. As a result, EVERGLOW’s exclusive contracts will end as of June 2025."

The statement continued to add that the agency was grateful to have spent many memories with the group and that they were excited to support the members' future activities.

Ad

"We sincerely cheer on the new beginnings of EVERGLOW who has shared many memories with us over a long period of time, and we will support their future activities with warmth in our hearts. We hope fans will also show warm support and encouragement for the new journeys that EVERGLOW will each take on individually."

Ad

Ad

They concluded their statement by thanking the fans for their undivided love and support for the members.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More