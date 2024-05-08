Is Randy Travis still singing? Country music legend releases new music after 11 years with the help of AI

Singer Randy Travis' latest single, Where That Came From, came out on May 3, 2024, and received a positive response. Notably, Travis suffered a stroke back in 2013 due to which he discontinued releasing any major projects. However, he continued performing on stage.

The new song was released with the assistance of A.I. Travis' official Facebook account posted a series of photographs, expressing his gratitude to CBS Sunday Morning for delving deeper into the process that led to the creation of the new song.

The post further stated—

"This song sets the standard for the use of AI in music. Artist's approval and involvement is paramount. Randy is over the moon with excitement about this song, Lee Cowan's care with this story and the team working to make it all come together."

Randy's friends from the music industry, including Carrie Underwood and Clay Walker have also showered praises over the song.

How was Randy Travis' new song created through AI? Process explained in detail

According to CBS News, Randy Travis was included in the Country Music Hall of Fame in three years. He got to know about his fake voices created through AI and it was possible through any website on Google. Cris Lacy, who serves as the co-chairman and co-president of Warner Music Nashville, said that those voices don't sound real and added—

"We started with this concept of, what would AI for good look like for us? And the first thing that came to mind was, we would give Randy Travis his voice back."

Record producer Kyle Lehning then collaborated with the record label and selected around 42 songs by Travis. They removed the music from those tracks and to complete the remaining process, they used James DuPre's voice, which was added to Travis' voice.

Lehning also said that the main job was to use a voice created by the computer and add Randy's essence to the same. On the other hand, Cris Lacy recalled the time when he could hear Randy's vocal on the other side of the microphone and continued—

"There's no reason he shouldn't be able to make music, and to deprive him of that, if he still wants to do that, that's unconscionable to me."

The final stage to create Where That Came From involved a few musicians inside a recording studio and Travis also joined them.

Randy Travis and his health issues explained

As mentioned, Randy Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 and he had to use a wheelchair to move around his residence. The Tennessean stated that Travis's wife Mary Davis was hopeful that he would return to release new projects sometime in the future. She even told the outlet—

"There is a perfectionist in him that knows he's not singing exactly like he used to that keeps him from enjoying it like I wish he would. I know the world when they hear him, they can tell it's Randy Travis, and the more he does it, the better it's going to get."

Mary also recalled more details of the stroke, saying that Randy was following the normal process where he went to the gym and attended a business meeting. However, he began complaining of congestion due to which he was taken to the emergency room.

A few tests revealed that Travis was suffering from walking pneumonia and later had breathing problems. While he was transported to a hospital, he flatlined and the doctors managed to save him. In another instance, he contracted viral cardiomyopathy due to which his heart stopped working and fluid started to fill up his lungs.

Randy Travis underwent surgery and was in a coma for six weeks. Although the situation took a worse turn at one point after the doctors told his wife that he wouldn't survive, his condition improved after a new doctor prescribed an antibiotic.