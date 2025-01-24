Is Trace Cyrus adopted? Musician reveals family concerned over Billy Ray Cyrus’ health following Trump Liberty ball performance

Trace Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus' son, recently took to social media to urge his father to seek help following the singer's performance at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball on January 20, 2025.

Technical issues marred the performance. Midway through, Cyrus' guitar and microphone stopped working, seemingly annoying the musician, who asked the crowd if they wanted him to “just get the hell off the stage.”

For the unversed, Trace Cyrus is Billy Ray Cyrus' adopted son. According to Distractify, Trace was born to Tish and Baxter Helson in 1989. He also had an older sister, Brandi, born in 1987. Billy Ray Cyrus adopted Brandy and Trace after he married Tish in 2003. Following his adoption, Trace changed his name to Trace Dempsey Cyrus.

On January 23, 2025, Trace Cyrus posted an old picture of himself and his father together on stage, along with a heartfelt message asking his father to get help. The singer and guitarist of the pop band Metro Station said the day he was adopted was the "happiest day" of his life in the Instagram post.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now."

Tish and Billy have three other children: Miley, Braison, and Noah. The couple, who married in 2003, filed for divorce in 2022. Billy Ray Cyrus also has another son, Christopher, born to his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Luckey, in 1992.

"I’d love to help you" — Trace Cyrus wrote to his father

Trace Cyrus said the entire Cyrus clan was concerned about Billy Ray Cyrus in the Instagram post addressing his father. He spoke about how his sisters were worried about him, adding that Noah, the youngest Cyrus child, still idolizes him and "desperately" wanted Billy Ray Cyrus to "be a part of her life."

Trace Cyrus also revealed that he and Billy Ray Cyrus haven't been in contact in a while but added that he would be willing to help if his father reached out to him. He also talked about his own sobriety, adding he felt "amazing" after being sober for over a year.

"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Trace Cyrus wrote on the social media post.

It is unclear whether Billy Ray Cyrus has any health condition at the time of this article. According to Variety, the singer recently addressed his controversial performance at the Liberty Ball in a social media post on January 21, writing:

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says ‘you’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

Billy Ray Cyrus performing at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball (Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife, agreed with Trace Cyrus' post

Billy Ray Cyrus has recently been under the media spotlight due to his divorce from his ex-wife, Firerose, whom he married in October 2023. Cyrus filed for divorce in May 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences," and their divorce was finalized in August.

Firerose also agreed with Trace Cyrus' claims that Billy Ray Cyrus was "not healthy." The Australian singer alleged his public behavior was reminiscent of what she "experienced in private" during their relationship in a recent statement to Page Six.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem," she added.

Billy Ray Cyrus has yet to publicly respond to Trace Cyrus' Instagram post at the time of this article.

