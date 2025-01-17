"It looks like he is mid seizure" — Netizens react to Justin Bieber posing in nothing but his underwear in a snow-covered area

Justin Bieber's recent social media activity turned heads after he uploaded photos of himself wearing his underwear and sitting amid a snow-covered backdrop on his Instagram Story on January 16. While it is unclear where Bieber is, the pictures could have been captured during his recent Aspen getaway with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues.

In the pictures, Justin Bieber is seen wearing white Calvin Klein briefs, sitting on a wooden chair in front of a stream surrounded by snow. The singer was named Calvin Klein's ambassador in 2015.

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram Story (Image via @justinbieber/Instagram)

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram Story pictures received mixed responses on X. One user questioned his behavior and wondered if he was okay.

"What is he doing? It looks like he is mid seizure. Is he okay?"

Many admired his dedication to taking the pictures despite the cold weather.

"Cold as hell and bro took this pic? Respect," one person posted.

"Oh he’s coming back for MAIN pop boy position," another person commented.

"He must be so chilly out there that young man needs to put a jacket on," one netizen tweeted.

Others expressed sympathy for the singer, referencing his entry into the industry at a young age and allegations of molestation by Diddy.

"Knowing all that has come out now with Diddy, I will always feel bad for Justin and all he was put through as a young kid," one user posted.

"I grew up not understanding him. Fast forward. Guy has had it rough after all. He wasn't just a spoiled brat. I empathise with him these days," another person added.

"I hope he gets the help he so obviously needs and deserves," someone else commented.

"Hope he's doing okay I know he had some health issues a while back," another user wrote.

Justin Bieber is reportedly planning to release new music in 2025

Justin Bieber reportedly plans to make a comeback in 2025, over three years after releasing his album, Justice, in 2021. According to NME, Puck News' Matthew Belloni claimed the 30-year-old singer was working on new music in 2025 and speculated that Bieber could use financial help. Bieber and his wife Hailey recently had their first child, Jack Blues, in 2024.

“I’m told Bieber needs the money and wants to work,” Belloni said.

Bieber was forced to cancel his "Justice World Tour" following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in 2022. The condition left the right side of his face temporarily paralyzed, rendering him unable to perform during the tour scheduled between 2022 and 2023.

Belloni's claims were backed by music producer Mk.gee, who, in a September 2024 interview with The New York Times, claimed that he had been "writing and recording" with Bieber lately.

“He’s searching. Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something," the producer and singer said.

Justin Bieber also seemingly teased new music in an Instagram post uploaded on January 15. The snippet, which seemingly sounded like a demo, played in the background as Justin Bieber, wearing a black hoodie and sunglasses, drove in his car while bobbing his head to the music. However, Bieber has not confirmed whether he is working on a new project.

In other news, Justin Bieber caused an uproar on social media after he unfollowed Usher, his longtime friend and mentor, on Instagram on January 13. Many believe this move was linked to Usher's connection to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges.

